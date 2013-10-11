Weekend Sale: Get the 'Country Guitar' Special Free with Your Digital Subscription to Guitar World

Guitar World has a great weekend deal for you: Get the Guitar One Presents: Country Guitar special issue for FREE with your digital subscription to Guitar World!

Head to iTunes now to subscribe!

Find out more about Guitar One Presents: Country Guitar below:

Brad Paisley put the shred into country guitar with his fast-as-lightning licks. Now he moves beyond his Southern comfort zone with Wheelhouse, his blazing album of genre-bending tunes.

Keith Urban was devastated when the Nashville floods destroyed many of his favorite guitars. But with Get Closer, the country megastar returned with a new album — as well as some very nice axes and amps.

For Rascall Flatts guitar slinger Joe Don Rooney, freedom is just another word for fusing country, rock and heavy metal.

We've also got a roundup of guitars, banjos, and accessories for the country music player with our Gear Buyer's Guide.

The issue also features country guitar lessons, including:

Inside the Nashville Number System

Banjo Licks for the Guitar

Travis Picking

John Jorgenson on Country Techniques

Plus five songs with tabs for guitar and bass:

• Brad Paisley - "Camouflage"

• Willie Nelson - "On the Road Again"

• Jason Aldean - "My Kinda Party"

• Albert Lee - "Country Boy"

• Tim McGraw & Taylor Swift - "Highway Don't Care"

For more information and to start your digital subscription, head to iTunes now.