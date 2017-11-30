(Image credit: Damian Fanelli)

There are all sorts of ways musicians can spend money, from buying new gear to repairing broken gear to replenishing strings, picks and accessories.

So what if there was something you could do for your tone that wouldn’t cost you a cent? Better still, what if there were 10 ways you could improve your tone without spending anything more than a little spare time?

That’s exactly what the folks at Gear Gods offer up in the video below. Titled “10 Ways to Improve Your Guitar Tone for Free,” the video takes you through a range of tips that include guitar set up, pedal order, care and maintenance, and guitar technique.

The video is more than eight minutes long and worth every second of it.

For more Gear Gods videos, check out their YouTube channel.