$150 Guitar Vs. $5,000 Guitar: Put Their Tones to the Test

Which guitar sounds better—a $150 Motion TD-107 or a $5,000 Martin D-42?

You can let your ears decide, thanks to a recently posted video by guitar instructor Paul Davids.

In the clip, which you can watch below, Davids pits the Motion—his first guitar, ever—against the high-end Martin, being sure to use the same settings for both acoustic instruments, including new sets of D'Addario strings.

"Both guitars are mic'ed exactly the same way: same distance to the mic, same angle to the neck, same height, same room temperature, same humidity, same dude playing the songs, same gain on the pre-amp, same output level of the track used in the DAW," Davids says in the clip.

Davids puts both instruments through their paces by playing bits of several songs, including the Beatles' "Here Comes the Sun" and Ed Sheeran's "I See Fire."

Of course, "how something sounds" is subjective. Still, be sure watch the clip and tell us what you think. You might be surprised. Or maybe not!