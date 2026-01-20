“Giving guitarists an entirely new way to interact with their music”: Casio’s strap-mounted Dimension Shifter lets players control effect parameters with their movements

NAMM 2026: Casio is unlocking a new world of expressive guitar playing with the Dimension Shifter, a device that clips onto guitar straps and allows users to wirelessly control effects, pedals, and move with their movements.

If the name sounds familiar, that’s because Casio – more famous for its keyboards than guitar gear, previewed this concept under the name of Dimension Tripper back in 2024. Now with a new name, creases have been ironed out, and it’s hitting the market in ingenuitive fashion .

Designed to integrate seamlessly with a standard guitar strap, its proprietary control system harnesses strap tension and spring return force, allowing players to become expression pedals as their movements control the parameters of effects.

From delay to distortion, it isn’t limited in its scope and, vitally, is operated without using your hands, or tap dancing atop your pedalboard – and rushing back to it from the other side of the stage before the next section drops.

DIMENSION SHIFTER played by Yvette Young｜CASIO - YouTube Watch On

Like a traditional wireless system, there’s a strap-mounted transmitter and a pedal-sized receiver, with a TRS cable plugging into the expression in/output of pedals. Specific effect parameters are assignable to certain movements, “unlocking new interactive performance possibilities” for new autonomy over reverb depth, delay time, wah position, or volume.

Moreover, it’s fully compatible with what it deems as “popular pedals,” so there may be a small degree of limitation, but stompboxes from big-name brands should all be applicable here. It can also control multi-effect units and DAWs, making it a device for the studio and stage.

Of the many videos Casio has recently released over the past 24 hours showcasing it in operation, no one does it as well as virtuosic effects whizz Yvette Young. She uses the Dimension Shifter for some expressive whammy bar dives, except it's the strap she's manipulating to control the effect, which could have better tuning stability benefits.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's also a warbly, chorus or tremolo-style effect cutting through at various points, with the effect manipulation via her movements becoming a natural part of her performance.

“With the Dimension Shifter, we’re giving guitarists an entirely new way to interact with their music, merging the energy of live performance with the precise control of digital effects,” says Senior General Manager of Sales for Casio’s Electronic Musical Instruments Division, Brian Piccolo. “It truly transforms how a guitarist commands the stage.”

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Casio) (Image credit: Casio)

The imagination that has gone into this is certainly impressive, and in the hands of Yvette Young at least, it seems mightily impressive. Even just having it manipulate that hard-to-reach pedal would make this a viable bit of kit.

The Casio Dimension Shifter is available now for $389.99.

See Casio for more.

For more Casio-related shenanigans, see Ichika Nito shredding on the oddball Casio DG-20. We’d love to see what he can do with this.