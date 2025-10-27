“A new way to keep your favorite picks organized, visible and easy to reach”: Has D’Addario solved the missing guitar pick conundrum?

Recognizing that we guitarists are terrible at keeping our guitar picks organized, D'Addario has unveiled a clever solution with the Pick Holder 360.

As its name attests, the cylindrical design rotates 360°, offering simple storage and easy access to those handy tools. There’s space for 12 picks to sit atop the unit, and ample space for more beneath.

It's been designed to accommodate picks of all shapes and sizes, and prizing a pick from its new home isn't a difficult task. The holder can be operated with one hand, so all a player needs to do is spin, grab, and play.

At $19.99, the firm views it as an ideal stocking filler for musicians this Christmas. It comes after D'Addario collaborated with Joe Satriani to design a guitar strap that aims to fix the dreaded twisted strap problem, and after it launched a mic stand that attaches directly to pedalboards to better aid the performances of singer-guitarists.

“The Pick Holder 360 is a sleek, fun new way to keep your favorite picks organized, visible, easy to reach, and ready to play,” says D'Addario. “It’s a quick, perfect buy for musicians, custom pick collectors, or anyone simply looking for the perfect stocking stuffer for the musician in their life.”

The Pick Holder 360 is priced at $19.99 and is available to order now.

Head to D’Addario for more.

(Image credit: D'Addario)

Back in February, Guitar World sat down with the firm's founder, Jim D'addario, to celebrate 50 years of business and discuss the shape of its future. After half a century of experiments and innovation, he revealed that the firm is shifting its focus.

“I think we’re at a point where we’ve explored almost all the materials that are viable,” he says of its guitar string experiments. “Those ‘aha’ moments are few and far between now because we’ve all turned over almost every rock in the garden, looking for worms. So now our opportunities are about process.”

He also lifted the lid of its string testing processes, and hailed one jazz veteran for being better at putting them through their paces than anyone else.