Fender Releases Brown Derby and Top Hat Resonators

Fender is proud to introduce two new instruments, the Brown Derby Resonator and Top Hat Resonator.

Fender’s Brown Derby Resonator gives a jaunty tip of the hat to phenomenal round-neck reso-phonic sound and style.

Pure resonator tone rings from the mahogany body and maple top, which features dual Fender “F” soundholes and a special Eastern European “Continental” cone of hand-spun aluminum.

For an unmistakable Fender touch, a Telecaster headstock tops the mahogany neck, which also features a comfortable “C”-shaped profile and elegant French heel. Other fine appointments include a 20-fret rosewood fingerboard with 16” radius and black binding, aged white body binding with black-and-white purfling, bone nut, maple biscuit bridge, nickel hardware, vintage-style tuners with aged white plastic buttons, and brown stain finish.

Fender’s Top Hat Resonator is a handsomely attired round-neck reso-phonic guitar with a deep, rich tone to match its deep, rich style.

Pure resonator tone rings from the satin black mahogany body and maple top, which features dual screened soundholes and a special Eastern European “Continental” cone of handspun aluminum. For an unmistakable Fender touch, a Telecaster headstock tops the mahogany neck, which also features a comfortable “C”-shaped profile and elegant French heel. Other fine appointments include a 20-fret rosewood fingerboard with 16” radius and black binding, aged white body binding with black-and-white purfling, bone nut, maple biscuit bridge, nickel hardware, and vintage-style tuners with aged white plastic buttons.

