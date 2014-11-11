Trending

Fender Releases Brown Derby and Top Hat Resonators

By

Fender is proud to introduce two new instruments, the Brown Derby Resonator and Top Hat Resonator.

Fender’s Brown Derby Resonator gives a jaunty tip of the hat to phenomenal round-neck reso-phonic sound and style.

Pure resonator tone rings from the mahogany body and maple top, which features dual Fender “F” soundholes and a special Eastern European “Continental” cone of hand-spun aluminum.

For an unmistakable Fender touch, a Telecaster headstock tops the mahogany neck, which also features a comfortable “C”-shaped profile and elegant French heel. Other fine appointments include a 20-fret rosewood fingerboard with 16” radius and black binding, aged white body binding with black-and-white purfling, bone nut, maple biscuit bridge, nickel hardware, vintage-style tuners with aged white plastic buttons, and brown stain finish.

Fender’s Top Hat Resonator is a handsomely attired round-neck reso-phonic guitar with a deep, rich tone to match its deep, rich style.

Pure resonator tone rings from the satin black mahogany body and maple top, which features dual screened soundholes and a special Eastern European “Continental” cone of handspun aluminum. For an unmistakable Fender touch, a Telecaster headstock tops the mahogany neck, which also features a comfortable “C”-shaped profile and elegant French heel. Other fine appointments include a 20-fret rosewood fingerboard with 16” radius and black binding, aged white body binding with black-and-white purfling, bone nut, maple biscuit bridge, nickel hardware, and vintage-style tuners with aged white plastic buttons.

For more information, visit fender.com.