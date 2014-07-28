Martin Guitars at 2014 Summer NAMM: D-18 Sycamore, Navojoa, CS-GP-14, DXAE Black — Video

As always, several members of the Guitar World and Acoustic Nation crews were on hand at the 2014 Summer NAMM Show in lovely and talented Nashville, Tennessee, taking pics, getting the latest gear news and shooting plenty of videos.

While we were there, we were able to stop by the Martin Guitars booth. Our visit is chronicled in the video below.

In the clip, the gang at Martin shows off a number of their beautiful acoustic guitars. These include the new D-18 Sycamore, the Navojoa, the CS-GP-14, the DXAE Black and others.

Take a look and tell us what you think in the comments below or on Facebook. And while you're at it, be sure to check out our massive 2014 Summer NAMM photo gallery.