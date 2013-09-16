Peavey Electronics Introduces DW Acoustic Guitar Series

Peavey Electronics has introduced its DW Acoustic Guitar Series. From Peavey: "Combining high-quality components and ultimate playability at an accessible price, the DW Series guitars are ideal for players at all levels. Made from select, highly-resonant woods, these guitars are ideal for live and studio use and feature the high-quality construction that Peavey is known for. Peavey Electronics is becoming increasingly well-known in the acoustic guitar market. Balancing pure tone with modern sophistication, Peavey’s Composite Acoustics brand revolutionized the industry with super light yet responsive carbon fiber acoustic guitars. In addition, Peavey’s Composer guitar delivers all the tone and craftsmanship of a full-size instrument with the comfort and playability of a parlor guitar. "With the new DW Series, Peavey introduces a masterfully constructed product for musicians seeking the highest levels of tone and playability." The DW Series is available in three models: the entry-level DW-1, the DW-2 and the fully-featured DW-3. The DW-1 and DW-2 feature a dreadnought body, mahogany neck with a rosewood fingerboard, and a mahogany back and sides with a spruce laminate top. The DW-1 contains a passive piezo pickup, while the DW-2 and DW-3 implement active electronics and a built-in tuner. The deluxe DW-3 also includes a built-in mic with blend control, and features a rosewood back and sides, a solid spruce top, and a laser etched custom rosette. For more about Peavey, visit .peavey.com. Technical Specifications:DW-1 Dreadnought body with spruce laminate top Maple back and sides Mahogany neck with rosewood fingerboard; 21 frets Passive piezo pickup Adjustable truss rod Rosewood bridge Scale length 25.5” with a nut width of 1.625” DW-2 Dreadnought body with spruce laminate top Mahogany back and sides Mahogany neck with rosewood fingerboard; 21 frets Active electronics with built-in tuner Adjustable truss rod Rosewood bridge Scale length 25.5” with a nut width of 1.625” DW-3 Dreadnought body with solid spruce top Rosewood back and sides Mahogany neck with rosewood fingerboard; 20 frets Active electronics with built-in tuner and microphone with blend control Laser etched custom rosette Adjustable truss rod Rosewood bridge Scale length 25.5” with a nut width of 1.625”