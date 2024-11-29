I went completely ampless for the first time this year – and with huge Black Friday discounts on Line 6 Helix, TONEX, and Quad Cortex modelers, now is the perfect time to join me

This year was a big one for me. Why? Well, after months of umm’ing and ah’ing – and after carrying around my cumbersome tube amp for countless gigs – I finally decided to go ampless. Long story short, I wish I did it sooner, and now I am fully committed to the digital amp modeler camp – and I think you should be, too.

With that in mind, I’m now something of a modeler obsessive, and as such I’ve been keeping an eye out for any and all killer deals surrounding digital amp replacements. Right now, Guitar Center has piled huge discounts across its entire Line 6 Helix collection, and has also taken a generous $100 of the equally impressive IK Multimedia TONEX. Sweetwater, meanwhile, is offering a free gig case and IR pack with the Neural DSP Quad Cortex.

Line 6 Helix range: up to $150 off at Guitar Center

Guitar Center is offering up to $150 off across its entire catalog of Line 6 Helix products, meaning there are huge deals on the HX Stomp, HX Stomp XL, HX Effects and flagship Helix. Expect world class tones, best-in-class amp models, and intuitive interfaces across the board. These are some of the most popular and powerful multi-effects and modeler units on the market with near-limitless applications – and, with regular software updates, they will only get better with age.

IK Multimedia TONEX: was $399.99, now $299.99

IK Multimedia's near-perfect TONEX pedal is a key player in the amp modeler market, and thanks to its recent update – which added greater effects potential – it's never been better. AI modeling tech lets you capture the tone of your own gear and take it on the road, while the factory-made presets offer some of the best amp models in the business. A serious competitor for the HX Stomp – and currently $100 cheaper than usual.

Neural DSP Quad Cortex: free gig case and IR pack

Neural DSP's Quad Cortex is still held up as one of the market's gold standard multi-effects modelers. Now, you can snap it up with a gig case worth $120 – perfect for gigging guitarists – and a free Eminence IR pack, which will help make those ampless signal chains sound even better.

At the start of 2024, I was committed to my Fender Blues Junior combo. However, after lugging it round on tour in early May, I began to flirt with the idea of using my Line 6 HX Stomp – originally deployed as a multi-effects pedal only – as an all-in-one rig replacement.

Not only has this actually improved my live tone – I now get consistent sounds across every venue I play – it has made gigging immensely easier and, dare I say, even more enjoyable.

The HX Stomp is now the powerhouse of my rig, delivering Line 6’s world class Helix amp and effects models right at my fingertips. I can easily flip-flop between Vox and Fender amp models – or even run both if I so desired – whenever I wish, and the continuous software updates mean the pedal just gets better with age, too.

I cannot recommend the Helix range highly enough. The HX Stomp was an absolute game-changer for me, and It’s currently been reduced from $699.99 to $599.99. You can also use it is a powerful standalone multi-effects pedal if you just want a few Helix effects.

Need more footswitches? The HX Stomp XL is currently $649.99, reduced from $749.99.

You’ll also find healthy discounts across the entire Helix range on Guitar Center. The fully fledged flagship Helix – which offers loads of switches, greater DSP and an expression pedal – is currently $150 off, while the more accessible POD Go has been slashed from $499 to $424.

The buck doesn’t stop with Line 6, though. One of its biggest competitors is IK Multimedia, whose hugely celebrated, game-changing and near-perfect TONEX pedal received rave reviews when it arrived in 2023 – and it’s currently $100 off on Guitar Center.

The recent free update finally added greater effects potential to the TONEX, meaning it is easily one of the best and most powerful amp and effects modelers out there on the market. That, and it has AI modeling tech, meaning you can capture the tones of your own gear to take anywhere and use on the fly. If I was to swap the HX Stomp for anything, that would most certainly be it.

For those wanting to fully embrace multi-effects amp modelers, the Neural DSP Quad Cortex is still a hard beast to beat. Right now, Sweetwater is offering a free gig and IR pack with every pedal.

Owing to the sheer quality of modern modeling technology, now is the best time to ditch amps for digital replacements. If you’re on the fence, I’d urge you to take the leap. I haven’t looked back since making the switch, and if I hadn’t already done so, I’d be seriously eyeing up this deals.

