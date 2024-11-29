I went completely ampless for the first time this year – and with huge Black Friday discounts on Line 6 Helix, TONEX, and Quad Cortex modelers, now is the perfect time to join me

Guitar Center and Sweetwater have slashed the prices across its Helix, TONEX and Quad Cortex inventory, so if you’re tempted to take the leap for a rig replacement, now is the perfect time

Neural DSP Quad Cortex, Line 6 HX Stomp and Helix, and IK Multimedia TONEX
This year was a big one for me. Why? Well, after months of umm’ing and ah’ing – and after carrying around my cumbersome tube amp for countless gigs – I finally decided to go ampless. Long story short, I wish I did it sooner, and now I am fully committed to the digital amp modeler camp – and I think you should be, too.

With that in mind, I’m now something of a modeler obsessive, and as such I’ve been keeping an eye out for any and all killer deals surrounding digital amp replacements. Right now, Guitar Center has piled huge discounts across its entire Line 6 Helix collection, and has also taken a generous $100 of the equally impressive IK Multimedia TONEX. Sweetwater, meanwhile, is offering a free gig case and IR pack with the Neural DSP Quad Cortex.

Line 6 Helix range: up to $150 off at Guitar Center

Guitar Center is offering up to $150 off across its entire catalog of Line 6 Helix products, meaning there are huge deals on the HX Stomp, HX Stomp XL, HX Effects and flagship Helix. Expect world class tones, best-in-class amp models, and intuitive interfaces across the board. These are some of the most popular and powerful multi-effects and modeler units on the market with near-limitless applications – and, with regular software updates, they will only get better with age.

IK Multimedia TONEX: was $399.99, now $299.99

IK Multimedia's near-perfect TONEX pedal is a key player in the amp modeler market, and thanks to its recent update – which added greater effects potential – it's never been better. AI modeling tech lets you capture the tone of your own gear and take it on the road, while the factory-made presets offer some of the best amp models in the business. A serious competitor for the HX Stomp – and currently $100 cheaper than usual.

Neural DSP Quad Cortex: free gig case and IR pack

Neural DSP's Quad Cortex is still held up as one of the market's gold standard multi-effects modelers. Now, you can snap it up with a gig case worth $120 – perfect for gigging guitarists – and a free Eminence IR pack, which will help make those ampless signal chains sound even better.

