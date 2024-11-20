“The missing link”: Line 6 keeps up the pace with the Fender Tone Master Pro by adding EVH 5150-inspired amps for the first time in free bumper Helix update

The update also delivers amp models inspired by sought-after Fender and Bogner amps, four new cabs, and a bass wah to widen the line-up’s tonal palette

Line 6 | Helix | HX 3.80 Firmware Update | Overview - YouTube Line 6 | Helix | HX 3.80 Firmware Update | Overview - YouTube
Line 6 has announced the latest major firmware update for its Helix family, introducing an array of new amp models, cabs, and effects that look to help give the digital modeling products an edge against fiercely growing competition.

