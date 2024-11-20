“The missing link”: Line 6 keeps up the pace with the Fender Tone Master Pro by adding EVH 5150-inspired amps for the first time in free bumper Helix update
The update also delivers amp models inspired by sought-after Fender and Bogner amps, four new cabs, and a bass wah to widen the line-up’s tonal palette
Line 6 has announced the latest major firmware update for its Helix family, introducing an array of new amp models, cabs, and effects that look to help give the digital modeling products an edge against fiercely growing competition.
Helix 3.80 is available to all owners of Helix Floor, Helix LT, Helix Rack, HX Effects, HX Stomp XL, and HX Stomp units. The update also applies to HX One pedals and the aforementioned plugin.
It’s been positioned as a rather notable update, too. In Line 6’s words, this “finally delivers the missing link with six of the most requested amp channels” it has ever produced, and is further augmented by four new cabs to bring “more creative tonal options to Helix”.
The new amp models – available for Helix Floor, Helix Rack, Helix LT, Helix Native, HX Stomp XL, and HX Stomp models – are based on three amps, delivering two versions each.
There are models inspired by both the normal and vibrato channels of a Fender Super Reverb, two takes on the EL34-bolstered Bogner Ecstasy 101B, and – perhaps most notably – the 6L6 flavors of an EVH 5150III 100 for the first time.
The latter certainly fills a big hole for high-gain-loving guitar players, coming after Fender’s Tone Master Pro floor modeler claimed the rights for capture-propers of EVH amps.
Indeed, it’s the first time Line 6 has tried its hand at producing an actual EVH 5150 amp model, and while it’s not a totally new phenomenon – and the firm has dabbled with a Peavey 5150 model before – it seems as though increased competition in the digital amp arms race has forced Line 6’s hand.
Elsewhere, updated cab enjoyment comes via a quartet of additions, including a 4x10 US Super (Single, Dual), captured from a Fender Super Reverb.
Two cabs – a 4x12 Cartog Guv (Single, Dual) and a 4x12 Cartog C90 (Single, Dual) – have been captured from amp guru Ben Adrian's Cartographer cabinet collection, while a 4x12 SoloLead EM (Single, Dual) captured from a Soldano SLO 4x12 cabinet rounds out the batch.
As for effects, a new Teardrop Bass Q effect, based on one of the most recognizable pedals ever made in Dunlop’s 105Q bass wah, represents the Helix’s first new wah since v1.0.
Line 6, which launched the first Helix product in 2015, says the update is “in lockstep with guitarists' needs… as the entire creative tonal palette continues to expand”.
The modeling world is hotly contested these days, with the likes of Kemper, Neural DSP's Quad Cortex, and Nano Cortex, and budget offerings from Harley Benton and Mooer all giving players a huge range of choice.
The Helix 3.80 firmware update is free and available now.
Head to Line 6 to learn more.
New amps:
For Helix Floor, Helix Rack, Helix LT, Helix Native, HX Stomp XL, and HX Stomp
• US Super Nrm, based on* the Fender® Super Reverb (normal channel)
• US Super Vib, based on* the Fender Super Reverb (vibrato channel)
• German Xtra Red, based on* the Bogner® Ecstasy 101B (EL34) (red channel)
• German Xtra Blue, based on* the Bogner Ecstasy 101B (EL34) (blue channel)
• EV Panama Blue, based on* the EVH 5150III 100 [6L6] (Blue channel)
• EV Panama Red, based on* the EVH 5150III 100 [6L6] (Red channel)
New cabs:
For Helix Floor, Helix Rack, Helix LT, Helix Native, HX Stomp XL, and HX Stomp
• 4x10 US Super (Single, Dual), captured from* the FenderSuper Reverb
• 4x12 Cartog Guv (Single, Dual), captured from* Ben Adrian's Cartographer cabinet (Modified Lee Jackson 4x12 with Eminence Governor speakers)
• 4x12 Cartog C90 (Single, Dual), captured from* Ben Adrian's Cartographer cabinet (Modified Lee Jackson 4x12 with Mesa C90 speakers)
• 4x12 SoloLead EM (Single, Dual), captured from* the Soldano SLO 4x12 cabinet
New effects:
For Helix Floor, Helix Rack, Helix LT, Helix Native, HX Effects, HX Stomp XL, HX Stomp, and HX One
• Wah > Teardrop Bass Q (Mono, Stereo), based on* the Dunlop® 105Q bass wah
