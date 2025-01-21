“Joe handpicked each amp and dialed in his favorite settings”: IK Multimedia launches Joe Satriani signature TONEX One loaded with presets designed by the guitar great – and yes, it’s chrome

NAMM 2025: IK Multimedia has partnered with Joe Satriani for a limited-edition signature TONEX One, which comes crammed with presets designed by the electric guitar great himself.

The TONEX One has been one of the most influential pieces of new gear in recent years. Launched partway through 2024, the downsized version of the larger TONEX Pedal quickly made an impression for its top-tier tones and absurdly small footprint, and would eventually go on to become Reverb’s best-selling pedal of the year.

And, as if the TONEX One wasn’t already appealing enough to fans of amp modelers, its maker has now teamed up with Satch for a special-edition version.

Treated to a chrome colorway to match Satriani’s iconic Ibanez Chrome Boy signature, the mini pedal also comes complete with 20 presets curated by the man himself, all of which have been lifted from IK Multimedia’s Joe Satriani TONEX Signature Collection.

As per a press release, the pedal also allows players to unlock the Joe Satriani TONEX Amp Vault Collection – which, as we noted upon its release, included some rather intriguing models. Those amps were captured using the firm’s AI Machine Modeling tech at Sammy Hagar’s Red Rocker Studio.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: IK Multimedia) (Image credit: IK Multimedia)

Highlights from the list of preloaded amp tones include a model of his recent 3rd Power signature amp – which was designed for the Best of All Worlds tour to help harness the EVH sound – while the Amp Vault comprises a host of Marshall and more.

Aside from its Satch connection, this new release also operates as a regular TONEX One, meaning it grants access to all the bells and whistles you’d expect from the ultra-powerful mini modeler.

Chief among those are studio-grade EQ, delay, modulation, compressor and reverb tools, as well as the ToneNet compatibility for browsing more than 40,000 available Tone Models.

What's more, the Satch TONEX One also benefits from the recent TONEX update that IK Multimedia rolled out last year, which made the best-selling pedal even more appealing by giving it all-new pre- and post-effects.

“This limited-edition pedal includes instant access to Joe's Amp Vault Signature Collection for TONEX, featuring 28 amplifiers from his private collection,” explains IK Multimedia. “Joe handpicked each amplifier, dialed in his favorite settings and captured them using IK's Advanced AI Machine Modeling at Sammy Hagar's Red Rocker Studios.”

The Joe Satriani TONEX One is available to preorder now for $229. Those who already own the Joe Satriani Amp Vault Collection are eligible for $50 off.

To find out more, visit IK Multimedia.