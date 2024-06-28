“Now you can experience my amplifier treasury for yourself”: Joe Satriani has modeled his epic amp collection – including some you might not expect

By
published

The shred lord may be best known for high-gain Marshalls, but he has some real gems in his collection – which he has demoed with some unlikely guitars for the IK Multimedia Joe Satriani Amp Vault

Joe Satriani
(Image credit: Future / Jen Rosenstein)

IK Multimedia has announced the Joe Satriani Amp Vault Signature Collection for its TONEX amp modeling software and hardware – and that’s big news for more than just Satch aficionados.

The collection includes 59 amp captures of 27 amps from Satch’s collection – captured using IK’s Advanced AI Machine Modeling at bandmate Sammy Hagar’s Red Rocker Studios.

