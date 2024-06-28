“Now you can experience my amplifier treasury for yourself”: Joe Satriani has modeled his epic amp collection – including some you might not expect

IK Multimedia has announced the Joe Satriani Amp Vault Signature Collection for its TONEX amp modeling software and hardware – and that’s big news for more than just Satch aficionados.

The collection includes 59 amp captures of 27 amps from Satch’s collection – captured using IK’s Advanced AI Machine Modeling at bandmate Sammy Hagar’s Red Rocker Studios.

Sure, Satch is best known for his signature Marshall JVM410 – perhaps the ultimate version of his searing lead tone – and there are four versions here: stock, C83 Mod, KT88 and 6L6.

But there is a treasure trove of classic amps besides. There’s an original 1971 Super Lead and 1969 Plexi, plus a ’69 Super Lead based on the amp Satch used with his pre-solo career outfit the Squares. That one was stolen in the ’80s, returned in 2012, and Joe himself requested it was included here.

Crucially, it’s not all high-gain tones. As Satriani explains in IK’s making of clips, when he’s playing live, he calls on his Marshall JVM, but if he’s in the studio, he wants to layer a variety of different tones for the rhythm guitars either side of his main melody.

Accordingly, there are nine classic Fender amps included here, including an original '53 Tweed Deluxe, which you can hear on nearly every Satriani album since the ’90s.

Following that are Fender hand-wired amp captures including a ’64 Custom Princeton Reverb, ’64 Custom Deluxe Reverb, ’68 Custom Deluxe Reverb and a ’57 Deluxe with Celestion Alnico Cream speaker.

A quartet of late-’60s reissues – a ’68 Custom Pro Reverb, ’68 Custom Princeton Reverb, ’65 Princeton Reverb and a ’68 Custom Vibro Champ Reverb – are also thrown in, while other clean amps captured for the release include a Hiwatt and Roland Jazz Chorus.

(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

Finally, back in high-gain land, you get a suite of bonus amps from the Satriani back catalog: Soldano SLO-30, Friedman Small Box and newer 5150III models, plus a Wells amp – one of only five made that blends Vox, Fender and Marshall-style circuits.

Maybe it’s the fact that IK has one of the greatest guitarists of all time demoing it, but these are some of the most jaw-dropping modeled tones we’ve heard in a YouTube demo.

It also gives us a chance to hear Satriani play with something other than his Ibanez signature guitars, as he dons a Strat copy to demo one of his favorite Fender combos, while his EVH Striped Series model – heavily modified ready for him to tackle Eddie Van Halen on the Best of All Worlds tour – lies back on the sofa .

Whatever your views on Satriani, this is a formidable collection of amps – there are enough sounds here to layer an entire album and beyond.

“The pack includes 59 captures of my favorite and most used heads and combos captured with the brilliant TONEX wizardry,” he says. “TONEX delivers a ‘real’ amp experience for guitarists, live or in the studio. And now you can experience my amplifier treasury for yourself!”

The Joe Satriani Amp Vault Signature Collection is available now for any version of TONEX – including the TONEX Pedal and recently released TONEX Mini – for $/€99.99.

Head to IK Multimedia for more information.

This is IK Multimedia’s second collaboration with Satch, following AmpliTube Joe Satriani back in 2020.