This browser-based amp and effects generator creates guitar tones based on text prompts – and it’s free to use
The tech generates tweakable tones from prompts, with no installs needed – and it’s free to try out
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Fukkaudio has launched a browser-based guitar amp and effects tool that creates guitar tones via text prompts.
Now, if you’re reading this thinking, “that sounds familiar,” that’s because Positive Grid’s Bias X plugin works off a similar concept, while the Polyend Endless does likewise with the pedal format.
The USP here, though, is that the software is free to use via a web browser. There are plans to expand into the plugin world eventually, but right now it’s available without downloads, installs, or other tech. You just need an interface, a cable, and your guitar. And the internet, of course.Article continues below
Developed by a small team of Finnish techs, it’s aimed at “players using amp sims and plugins who want to get to a usable tone fast, without dialing in chains or tweaking presets”.
Prompts need to be in plain language, but can be as basic as “‘80s lead tone,” or as oddly specific as “neon chainsaw in a cathedral” or “tight modern rhythm – angry, controlled, zero flab.”
No generated tone is based on a specific amp. Instead, Fukkaudio uses its own “high-quality tone engine (amp character + effects + IR/cab modeling)” to turn prompts into playable sounds.
It’s also been designed not to be limited to any particular genre and can accommodate six-, seven-, and eight-string guitars.
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If you already have an interface hooked up, connecting the guitar should be lightning-fast, with tones generated in under a minute and benefiting from the FX Intensity, Drive, and Output dials. We did experience some latency issues, but it’s likely these can be ironed out with smaller buffer sizes and by playing through headphones rather than speakers.
There is a small catch, though. Presets can also be saved and shared with friends, but those features are paywalled for pro members at €6.90 per month (approx. $8).
Of course, one could argue that these tools mean players miss out on the experience of dialing in guitar tones and understanding the nuances around that. But it's certainly handy when in a pinch.
Generative music tools, including TemPolor's Melo-D guitar and Mooer’s AI-powered practice amps, are dropping more and more regularly. Fukkaudio throws its hat into the ring here with the free-to-play angle likely to pique the interest of many.
Curious tone explorers can give it a go via Fukkaudio.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.