“Create and share effects that can’t be found in another pedal”: Polyend releases the Endless, an open-source pedal that lets users create effects from prompts

This is Endless / A User-defined Stompbox - YouTube Watch On

NAMM 2026: Aiming to move beyond one-trick guitar pedals, Polyend has unveiled the Endless – a fully customizable, open-source effects pedal that allows players to continually create new effects with no coding required.

Hinging on an almost ChatGPT-like premise of “if you can describe the effect, you can make your own,” Endless boasts a custom-machined aluminum enclosure, magnetic, swappable faceplate, a stereo 48 kHz / 24-bit audio path, and, apparently, no sonic limits.

With the rise of tech like amp modelers and generously equipped plugin suites, many contemporary players are chasing more versatility from their gear than ever before – a trend reflected in TC Electronic's Swiss army knife pedal, the Plethora X1, and Boss's convertible Plugout FX. Endless aims to carry that torch even further.

In short, it's the first pedal to spew out effects from user-generated descriptions, with reverbs, overdrives, and loopers all available, right through to amp sims, or something that colors outside traditional lines.

The real creative fun takes place on its text-based generation platform, Playground, which remains in beta testing at the time of its launch. It's already populated with a slew of community-made effects, and it will continue to grow. Patches can easily be added via USB.

Some standout effects already on hand include the Multidrive, described as a multiband drive with selectable bands and multiple drive modes, the Tessera, which transforms a signal into micro-looping arpeggios, a lo-fi tape delay in the Tape Scanner, and 65’ Sparkle, an amp simulation tuned for “edge-of-breakup sweetness.”

That library is currently free to access, but there’s a token system for purchasing custom effects. To get started, Endless purchasers will get $20 of credits.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If coding is your bag, users can get really granular in C++, and the Polish firm has also released a GitHub SDK with examples to make things even easier.

(Image credit: Polyend Endless)

The pedal itself features a trio of aluminum knobs that holds dominion over a variety of functions, and two footswitches for on/bypass and one that’s freely assignable. Its swappable faceplate system, meanwhile, doubles down on the pedal’s unbridled personalization. A blank faceplate comes in the box, and new ones can be ordered, or players can print their own.

There’s also a multicolored LED light that changes state based on the left switch’s short/long latch. Its inputs are side-mounted, and there's expression pedal capability to boot.

Considering its potentially limitless scope, its $299 / €299 asking price – with shipping beginning February 22, 2026 – isn’t crazy money.

Endless / Hardware Overview - YouTube Watch On

“Endless doesn’t place limits on what you can build,” says Polyend. “Create and share effects that can’t be found in another pedal, and access an effect library that is growing daily.”

Now, you may have noticed that the love-or-hate buzzword of ‘AI’ hasn’t been mentioned here, and that’s because it simply isnt’t uttered in Polyend’s press material, but that is ostensibly what we’re looking at.

Still, if the tech works effectively (pun intended) and the pool of user creations continues to grow, it could stand as the first in a bold new era for stompboxes. Or is it just a passing fad?

See Polyend for more.