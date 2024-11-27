“Fender always presented these options in a very low-key way – it was added in very small print in the corner of one page”: Meet the vintage Jazz Bass that's a true Fender unicorn

Features
By
( , )
Contributions from
published

Could it be that this mid-'60s Jazz Bass is rare simply because people couldn't read Fender's small print? Well Strung Guitars owner David Davidson floats a theory and picks up the tale…

1965 Fender Jazz Bass with a maple cap fingerboard: the slab board was a very rare feature at the time
(Image credit: Paige Davidson / Well Strung Guitars)

“They made them later on, but it’s not something I’ve ever seen this early. I can’t say for certain that it’s the only maple-cap Jazz Bass Fender made in 1965, but we have asked around online with all the guitar-based communities and so far nobody has reported seeing another one.

“It has a regular alder body construction and inside everything is as it should be. There’s a transition logo and the ‘A’ neck is on the narrow side, but it’s very well balanced and doesn’t dip at the headstock or lean into your body too much when you’re playing it on a strap. It’s in the mid-8lb range, so not super light or heavy by bass standards.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Huw Price
Huw Price

Huw started out in recording studios, working as a sound engineer and producer for David Bowie, Primal Scream, Ian Dury, Fad Gadget, My Bloody Valentine, Cardinal Black and many others. His book, Recording Guitar & Bass, was published in 2002 and a freelance career in journalism soon followed. He has written reviews, interviews, workshop and technical articles for Guitarist, Guitar Magazine, Guitar Player, Acoustic Magazine, Guitar Buyer and Music Tech. He has also contributed to several books, including The Tube Amp Book by Aspen Pittman. Huw builds and maintains guitars and amplifiers for clients, and specializes in vintage restoration. He provides consultancy services for equipment manufacturers and can, occasionally, be lured back into the studio.

With contributions from