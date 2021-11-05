Trending

Best Christmas gifts for bass players 2021: 10 of the ultimate guide to gifts for bassists

By

Show the bassist in your life you care with our pick of bass accessories, pedals and must-have items this Christmas

Man playing bass
(Image credit: Getty/Roman_Gorielov)
Jump to:

The bass player is the backbone of any good band, holding down the low-end and bridging the gap between the rhythm section and the melody makers. Unfortunately, these vital members are often under-appreciated and overlooked, something we think is criminal. So let's show these unsung heroes and gatekeepers of the low-end some love this holiday season and get them something special with our pick of the best Christmas gifts for bass players. 

So, whether you are looking to kit out their gig bags with must-have accessories, get their creative juices flowing with a new pedal or even add to their ever-growing collection of basses, you'll find the perfect gift among this crop of fantastic bass guitar themed items. 

Gifts for bass players: Under $100

Best Christmas gifts for bass players: Dunlop 6500 System 65 Guitar Maintenance Kit

(Image credit: Dunlop)

1. Dunlop 6500 System 65 Guitar Maintenance Kit

Help them take care of their beloved bass

Specifications
Price: $22/£29
Reasons to buy
+Everything they need to clean their bass +Comes with two cotton cloths 

In order to keep their bass at its best, it's crucial they routinely clean and care for it. This involves polishing the body as well as cleaning and conditioning the fingerboard. It may not be the most glamorous job, but we all have to do it. 

The Dunlop 6500 System 65 Guitar Maintenance Kit includes everything they need to keep their bass gleaming, including No. 65 Polish and Cleaner, Bodygloss Cream of Carnauba, Ultraglide String Conditioner, Fingerboard Cleaner and Prep, Deep Conditioner Oil, and two 100% cotton cloths. 

Best Christmas gifts for bass players: Vox amPlug 2 Bass headphone amp

(Image credit: Vox)

2. Vox amPlug 2 Bass headphone amp

The best gift for silent practice

Specifications
Price: $54/£39
Reasons to buy
+Perfect stocking filler+Great tone 

Okay, so you may love your bass playing family member, but that doesn't mean you love hearing them hone their pop and slap technique with yet another rendition of Can't Stop for the 100th time this week. Well, the Vox amPlug 2 Bass may be the ideal gift for them and you. 

This handy little headphone amp will allow them to plug their favorite set of headphones directly into their bass for silent practice, and will also give them the opportunity to play along with a range of rhythms.  

Best Christmas gifts for bass players: Hercules GS412B PLUS Series AutoGrip Guitar Stand

(Image credit: Hercules)

3. Hercules GS412B PLUS Series AutoGrip Guitar Stand

This Xmas gift will allow them to display their prized possession

Specifications
Price: $54/£45
Reasons to buy
+Solid construction +Friendly on all guitar finishes +Adjustable

This isn't the most exciting gift in the world, but it is one they will most definitely appreciate. A good quality guitar stand is a must-have item to allow them to display their awesome bass guitar without fear of it taking a tumble. 

The Hercules GS412B Plus guitar stand features an Auto Grip System, which locks your guitar in place, meaning it's extra secure while also being height-adjustable to ensure it fits the elongated neck of any bass guitar. 

Best Christmas gifts for bass players: Fender FB620 Series bass gig bag

(Image credit: Fender)

4. Fender FB620 Series bass gig bag

Protect their bass with this stylish gig bag

Specifications
Price: $59/£49
Reasons to buy
+Plenty of padding+Sleek look +Large front pocket for accessories 

Taking your beloved bass out and about to gigs, rehearsals, or even a mate's house can be a little daunting - there is always a risk it takes a knock or fall. A high-quality gigbag can help keep their bass safe and put their mind at ease. 

With 20mm padding and gentle microfiber lining, this is the most comfortable place their bass guitar has ever been, and with multiple storage pockets, they have plenty of room to store all their essential accessories such as a guitar tuner, cables and music books. 

Best Christmas gifts for bass players: Fender Play

(Image credit: Fender)

5. Fender Play subscription

Seriously up their playing with Fender's premium learning platform

Specifications
Price : $9.99/£9.99 per month or $89.99/£89.99 per year
Reasons to buy
+Great teachers+Plenty of lessons+Intuitive app 

The beauty of the bass - or any instrument for that matter - is you are always learning. Whether that's a new technique, a new song or just a mega lick, you can always learn something new - and Fender Play is our favorite online guitar lesson platform

Fender Play gives you access to a wealth of video lessons from a number of different teachers, all bundled inside a very well-designed app - beginner or pro, you'll be sure to get something out of this app.

Gifts for bass players: $101 - $199

Best Christmas gifts for bass players: Boss TU-3

(Image credit: Boss)

6. Boss TU-3 pedal tuner

Arguably the most famous pedal tuner in the world

Specifications
Price: $105/£79
Reasons to buy
+Solid as a rock+Easy to use+Must-have for the gigging player 

The Boss TU-3 is an omnipresent feature on pedalboards around the world. This robust pedal tuner has been keeping the biggest names in music in tune for years, and with its solid construction, easy-to-read display, and affordable price, there really is no excuse not to own one. 

With its designated bass mode and ultra-bright display, this is easily one of the most accurate tuners on the market and will run off a 9v battery or power supply. 

Best Christmas gifts for bass players: MXR M82 Bass Envelope Filter bass pedal

(Image credit: MXR)

7. MXR M82 Bass Envelope Filter bass pedal

Enter the world of funk

Specifications
Price: $149/£142
Reasons to buy
+The classic tone of funk bass+Well made +Dry control to preserve original bass sound

When it comes to classic bass sounds, the iconic sound of an envelope filter has to be at the top of the list. Used by bass pioneers such as Bootsy Collins, Flea, and many more, this dynamic effect is sure to bring the funk. 

The MXR M82 is the perfect pedal for those wanting to dip their toes into the world of envelope filters. With a range of user-friendly controls, it is intuitive, well built and sounds fantastic. 

Gifts for bass players: $200 +

Best Christmas gifts for bass players: Boss GT-1B

(Image credit: Boss)

8. Boss GT-1B multi-effects pedal

Every effect they could ever want - in one place

Specifications
Price: $229/£199
Reasons to buy
+Boss reliability+Every effect you can think of+Perfect for bass players who are new to effects 

When it comes to effect pedals, it can be difficult to know where to start, and with many single pedals costing around the $100 mark, it gets pretty expensive pretty quickly to try out a bunch of different stomp-boxes. That's where the multi-effects pedal comes in. 

This high-tech box will give them access to almost every bass effect under the sun and at an affordable price - and has it's made by Boss, it is practically bomb-proof. 

Best Christmas gifts for bass players: Squier Affinity Jaguar bass

(Image credit: Fender)

9. Squier Affinity Jaguar bass

The small bass that packs a punch

Specifications
Price: $249/£219
Reasons to buy
+Super cool offset look +Fantastic humbucking tone+Perfect for beginners 

This Squier Affinity Bass looks just as good as it sounds, with its stylishly wonky offset body and high output humbucking pickup. The 32" medium-scale length is a little shorter than a standard bass, giving the Jag a slinkier feel - making it one of the best bass guitars for beginners.

Coming in three fabulous finishes - Charcoal Frost Metallic, Lake Placid Blue, and black - you'll be sure to find one that suits the demands of the bass player in your life. 

Also, don't forget you'll need a killer bass amp. These are the best bass amps for all budgets. 

Best Christmas gifts for bass players: Ibanez AEB5E Acoustic-Electric Bass

(Image credit: Ibanez)

10. Ibanez AEB5E Acoustic-Electric Bass

There's always room for one more bass

Specifications
Price: $249/£227
Reasons to buy
+Totally different tone compared to an electric bass +Highly playable 

As guitar players and bassists, we are always seeking new sounds and tones - that's how we can justify having so many instruments - but what do you buy the bass devotee who has one of everything? An acoustic bass is a good place to start, and an affordable option is the Ibanez AEB5E. 

This sleek and highly playable bass sounds incredible and, with the addition of a pickup, can be used to record and play live. 

Daryl Robertson
Daryl Robertson

First and foremost, I'm a guitar enthusiast – a fanatic, some might say. I'm a firm believer that most of the world's problems can be solved with a Gibson SG and a catastrophically loud amp. As Junior Deals Writer on Guitar World, I write about guitars for a living, but in a past life, I worked in music retail for 7 years, advising customers on the right guitars, basses, drums, pianos, and PA systems for their needs. I also have a passion for live sound; I'm a fully qualified sound engineer with experience working in various venues in Scotland, where I live with my wife and dog. 