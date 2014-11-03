Blackstar Introduces 3-Watt Fly 3 Guitar Amplifier

The Fly 3 Amp, the latest 3-watt amp from Blackstar, was introduced November 1.

From the company:

The Fly 3, for guitar, phone or tablet, features the big sound quality of a traditional amplifier combined with the portability of a mini and incorporates two channels, the patented ISF (Infinite Shape Feature) and digital tape delay for a superior playing and practicing experience.

“We are really excited about the launch of Fly 3,” said Joel Richardson of Blackstar Amplification. “Our initial concept was that just because it’s a mini amp, it doesn’t mean it has to be toy. We were able to achieve revolutionary sonic performance, so it sounds like a genuine amplifier.

“Fly 3 is a real guitar amp. Whether you’re jamming in the back of the tour bus or listening to music with friends, Fly 3 can be used anywhere.”

Richardson added that it is a real practice and recording solution for guitarists who need a small, portable amplifier as it operates on batteries, as well as DC power.

An MP3/Line In socket allows the FLY 3 to be connected to an MP3 player, mobile phone, laptop or tablet. When connected to a FLY 103 cabinet (sold separately or as part of the Fly Stereo Pack), it becomes a 6-watt stereo amp for guitar or music playback.

FLY 3 AMP

3W

2 Channels-Clean + OD

Revolutionary sonic performance

Patented ISF

Digital ‘tape’ delay FX

Battery or DC powered

MP3/Line In for jamming along or listening to music

Emulated Line Out for silent practice or recording

3-inch speaker producing true Blackstar tones

FLY 103 EXTENSION CAB

• Turns the Fly 3 into a 6W stereo set up

• Revolutionary sonic performance

• 3-inch speaker producing true Blackstar tones

FLY PACK

• Pack contains Fly 3, Fly 103 plus power supply

• 6W stereo set up perfect for PC speakers and MP3 playback n Revolutionary sonic performance

• 3-inch speaker producing true Blackstar tones

For more info, visit blackstaramps.com.