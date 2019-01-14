Bob Mould Announces New Signature Distortion Pedal with Tym Guitars

Bob Mould has announced the release of a new signature distortion pedal, Sunshine Rock, created in partnership with Tym Guitars. The new offering is named in honor of Mould’s upcoming solo album, Sunshine Rock, due February 8 via Merge Records.
Sunshine Rock is being offered in a limited run of 40 pedals, with a list price of $225. The handcrafted units are similar to the stomp boxes made for Mould's previous albums Beauty & Ruin and Patch the Sky, but with new artwork to celebrate Sunshine Rock. The custom-made stainless steel enclosure has typical volume and gain controls with a yellow LED, true bypass switching, and is powered by a standard 9V adaptor jack.
The pedal is available for pre-order here.
As previously reported, Mould will also be heading out on tour in support of Sunshine Rock beginning February 14 in Washington, DC. See below for all dates:
Bob Mould 2019 tour dates:
Thu Feb 14 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
Fri Feb 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
Sat Feb 16 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
Mon Feb 18 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
Tue Feb 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls
Thu Feb 21 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Fri Feb 22 - Chicago, IL - Metro
Sat Feb 23 - Chicago, IL - Metro
Mon Feb 25 - Ft. Collins, CO - Washington's
Tue Feb 26 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
Fri Mar 1 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
Sat Mar 2 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
Fri Mar 8 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan
Sat Mar 9 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
Mon Mar 11 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Zakk
Tue Mar 12 - Leuven, Belgium - Het Depot
Thu Mar 14 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom
Fri Mar 15 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club
Sat Mar 16 - Edinburg, UK - The Liquid Rooms
Sun Mar 17 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2 Manchester
Sat Mar 30 - Minneapolis, MN - The Palace
Sun Mar 31 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
Tue Apr 2 - Dallas, TX - Granada
Wed Apr 3 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
Fri Apr 5 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
Sat Apr 6 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
Sun Apr 7 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw