Bob Mould Announces New Signature Distortion Pedal with Tym Guitars

Bob Mould has announced the release of a new signature distortion pedal, Sunshine Rock, created in partnership with Tym Guitars. The new offering is named in honor of Mould’s upcoming solo album, Sunshine Rock, due February 8 via Merge Records.

Sunshine Rock is being offered in a limited run of 40 pedals, with a list price of $225. The handcrafted units are similar to the stomp boxes made for Mould's previous albums Beauty & Ruin and Patch the Sky, but with new artwork to celebrate Sunshine Rock. The custom-made stainless steel enclosure has typical volume and gain controls with a yellow LED, true bypass switching, and is powered by a standard 9V adaptor jack.

The pedal is available for pre-order here.

As previously reported, Mould will also be heading out on tour in support of Sunshine Rock beginning February 14 in Washington, DC. See below for all dates:

Bob Mould 2019 tour dates:

Thu Feb 14 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Fri Feb 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Sat Feb 16 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Mon Feb 18 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

Tue Feb 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls

Thu Feb 21 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Fri Feb 22 - Chicago, IL - Metro

Sat Feb 23 - Chicago, IL - Metro

Mon Feb 25 - Ft. Collins, CO - Washington's

Tue Feb 26 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

Fri Mar 1 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

Sat Mar 2 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Fri Mar 8 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

Sat Mar 9 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

Mon Mar 11 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Zakk

Tue Mar 12 - Leuven, Belgium - Het Depot

Thu Mar 14 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

Fri Mar 15 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

Sat Mar 16 - Edinburg, UK - The Liquid Rooms

Sun Mar 17 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2 Manchester

Sat Mar 30 - Minneapolis, MN - The Palace

Sun Mar 31 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

Tue Apr 2 - Dallas, TX - Granada

Wed Apr 3 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

Fri Apr 5 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

Sat Apr 6 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

Sun Apr 7 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw