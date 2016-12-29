Budget Strat Battle: Squier Standard Vs. Squier Deluxe

(Image credit: Damian Fanelli)

Darrell Braun. You've seen his stuff before. He's the guy who compares guitar tones on his popular YouTube channel. We've shared several of his videos in the past, including "Les Paul Vs. Telecaster: Put Their Tones to the Test."

In this more recent clip, Braun goes low budget, comparing a Squier Standard and a Squier Deluxe.

As any budget guitarist knows, these are two of the more popular options when searching for an inexpensive Fender Stratocaster substitute. But how to they stack up against each other?

Below, Braun puts the axes through their paces by testing them out in five different pickup positions, playing the same riffs through the same amp (with the same settings, of course).

Here's a handy guide:

POSITION 5: "Yellow Ledbetter," Pearl Jam

POSITION 4: "Another kind of Green," John Mayer

POSITION 3: "Is There Anybody Out There?" Pink Floyd

POSITION 2: "Mary Had a Little Lamb," Buddy Guy, Stevie Ray Vaughan

POSITION 1: "Layla," Derek and the Dominos.

Enjoy!