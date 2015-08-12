CE Distribution's New Effect Pedals, Speakers and Tubes: 2016 Guitar World Buyer's Guide

This month, we’re showing off the hottest gear from the all-new 2016 Guitar World Buyer's Guide, which collects the latest and greatest gear from a host of manufacturers.

Today, we present a host of new products from CE Distribution, the company that distributes Mod Kits DIY, Jensen Speakers and Yellowjacket Tubes.

Be sure to check out the video and photo gallery below. Remember to click on the magnifying glass to take a closer look at each image. Enjoy!

For more about CE Distribution, visit cedist.com.