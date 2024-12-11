“I went to Alexander Dumble’s home and plugged into all his amps. He let me play the first one he ever made”: Orianthi’s new signature Orange is inspired by a visit to the most coveted amp maker of them all

News
By
( , )
Contributions from
published

Orianthi sought to blend the sound of a Dumble she’ll “never forget” with two other classic amps for her new custom combo

Orianthi playing guitar next to her signature Orange amp
(Image credit: Orange)

Orianthi has had quite the career so far. She's played with Michael Jackson and Alice Cooper, survived the rigors of the pop industry, and recently collaborated with Joe Bonamassa as she made a return to her blues-y roots.

In the summer, Orianthi also sent her signature amp, the recently unveiled Orange Oriverb, into production – and it turns out the 2x12 combo, which is also available in a miniature, portable format, carries a little bit of Alexander Dumble’s spirit in its sonic DNA.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

With contributions from