Cort Guitars Unveils New Grand Regal Series Acoustic-Electric Model

Cort Guitars has introduced the GA-QF acoustic-electric, the newest addition to their Grand Regal Series. The Grand Auditorium-sized instrument offers multiple luxurious features without a high price tag.

The GA-QF sports a highly-figured maple top and mahogany back and sides, as well as a merbau fretboard with an abalone rosette. Available finishes are Trans Black Burst and Coral Blue Burst.

Other features include a Venetian cutaway for increased playability, a Fishman Isys T preamp system with an LED tuner and phase control and a Sonicore pickup that relays acoustic tones naturally and organically.

The guitar also sports a 45 mm Graph Tech NuBone XB nut and saddle, specially formulated to produce more bass harmonics, a dovetail neck joint and diecast machine heads.

The GA-QF is listed at the incredibly affordable street price of $299.99.

For more information about the Grand Regal Series and other models, head over to Cort Guitars.