Cort Introduces New B6 Plus AS Electric Bass

Cort has introduced the B6 Plus AS electric bass guitar, adding a new six-string, open-pore model to its Artisan Series.

From the company: Featuring bolt-on construction and a warm, open sound with excellent sonic dispersion, the B6 Plus AS is an instrument designed for musicians who seek high value through world-class materials and high-end components. Players will find that this extended-range bass offers modern upgrades while staying true to classic components and features in a design that represents the best of both worlds.

Like other bass guitars in Cort’s Artisan Series, the B6 Plus AS is built with Bartolini MK-1 pickups for superb sound quality. The MK-1 delivers the trademark Bartolini sound with plenty of punchy and warm mids along with transparent and brilliant highs for excellent balance. These pickups are paired with the Markbass MB-1 EQ, which combines crystal clarity and natural warmth to exude a passive feel with smooth lows, full-bodied mids and bell-like highs. The natural and transparent boost avoids coloring the organic nature or resonance of the instrument’s woods.

To properly balance the Markbass 3-Band EQ system, Cort’s designers chose a swamp ash body for its lively and resonant sound quality characterized by a scooped-mids sound with a bigger low-end and clear highs for balance. The Open Pore Natural finish enhances the resonance, lightens the weight and is even offered as a matching headstock.

On the B6 Plus AS, Cort diversifies the neck construction by using 5-piece panga panga reinforced with walnut topped with a panga panga fingerboard. Tonally, panga panga is similar to the wenge used on Cort’s five-string model. It offers a tight and defined midrange that complements the bright and expansive tonal nature of the swamp ash body for an ideally balanced sound that rounds out the bass spectrum.

The B6 Plus AS is further balanced by Hipshot Ultralite Tuners that offer 30 percent weight reduction over regular tuners and improved tuning accuracy. Black hardware offers a bold aesthetic in combination with the double-cutaway and natural finish.

The B6 Plus AS will be available at an MSRP of $899.99.

Learn more about the B6 Plus AS at cortguitars.com.