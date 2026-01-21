“Blends classic style with modern sensibility”: The Yamaha Pacifica single-cut is back for the masses – and the new-for-2026 version is loaded with cutting-edge kit

NAMM 2026: Yamaha is finally satiating the appetite of those who have been begging for the mainstreaming of Pacifica single-cut electric guitars by announcing the Pacifica SC Professional, which promises to combine “timeless design with effortless feel, modern comfort, and unmistakably confident style.”

Available in both Japanese- and Indonesian-made versions, one of the guitar’s standout features – aside from its quasi-mythical single-cut body design – is its set of newly designed Reflectone pickups. Co-developed with Rupert Neve Designs, they're said to boast “exceptional articulation and clarity.”

An S-H pickup configuration and Focus Switch look to expand the guitar's tonal palette. Also contributing to said palette is the chambered body, which – with the help of the company's proprietary Acoustic Design technology – aims to ensure rich and optimized resonance.

Tone aside, playability and ergonomics have also been given priority, with a rounded-C neck profile and a fast-playing 9.5”-12” compound-radius fingerboard with medium-jumbo stainless-steel frets – prime for “fluid bends, clean chords, and confident vibrato.”

(Image credit: Yamaha)

Other furnishings include Gotoh locking tuners, a compensated brass 3-saddle bridge, and Yamaha’s I.R.A. (Initial Response Acceleration) treatment.

And for those who take pride in aesthetics, the Pacifica SC Professional is available in a series of vibrant City Pop–inspired finishes, with either a maple or rosewood fingerboard to match your preferences.

Players can also choose between the Made in Japan model, which will set you back ~£2,250 (~$3,000), or the more affordable Made in Indonesia option, priced at £1,000 (~$1,300).

(Image credit: Yamaha)

For more info on the guitar, visit Yamaha.

Yamaha’s NAMM 2026 lineup also includes Chris Buck’s new signature Revstar – the Cardinal Black guitarist's take on the model that managed to pull him away from his trusty Strat.