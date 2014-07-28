D'Addario at 2014 Summer NAMM: NYXL Strings and Artist Capo — Video

As always, several members of the Guitar World crew were on hand at the 2014 Summer NAMM Show in lovely and talented Nashville, Tennessee, taking pics, getting the latest gear news and shooting plenty of videos.

During the show, we had a chance to stop by and check out the happenings at the D'Addario booth. Our visit is chronicled in the video below.

In the clip, D'Addario shows off the company's new and improved NYXL string sets — not to mention its new Artist Capo.

Take a look and tell us what you think in the comments below or on Facebook. And while you're at it, be sure to check out our massive 2014 Summer NAMM photo gallery.