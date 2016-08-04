D'Addario Introduces Ukulele Humidifier Pro

D’Addario Accessories has announced its new Ukulele Humidifier Pro.

The Ukulele Humidifier Pro is D’Addario’s first humidifier designed to fit in the soundhole of a ukulele. Based on the design of their Guitar Humidifier Pro, this version contains an easy-to-remove rubber cap and a hydrophilic sponge in a smaller size that is perfect for a ukulele. The humidifier’s stopper provides a tight seal when in place and allows the player to check the sponge status without removal of the unit.

The specialized sponge holds 12 times its dry weight in water, far more than an ordinary sponge, which allows for longer periods between refills, and increases protection in drier environments. Suspended by the strings, the humidifier releases moisture evenly and slowly inside the ukulele, yet never touches the instrument’s body.

Maintaining the humidifier is as fast and simple as moistening the sponge when it becomes dry, making it easier to preserve instruments’ ultimate playability in even the driest conditions, by guarding against cracks, warped necks, and shrinkage.

D’Addario has always had a passion for creating innovative products to inspire musicians to play and perform with the finest accessories, but they also advocate proper care, maintenance, and treatment of musical instruments. From their top-selling Two-Way Humidification System to their Bluetooth-sensor Humiditrak launched earlier this year, D’Addario Accessories believes maintaining an instrument’s humidity level is both critical and essential to preserving its playability, integrity, and sound.

The D’Addario Ukulele Humidifier Pro will be available August 15. To find out more, visit daddario.com.