25% off all JHS Pedals at Sweetwater might just be the Black Friday pedal deal of the year - and yes, it includes the newly released Lari Basilio Violet

The weekend of the Black Friday guitar deals is one of my favorite times to go pedal shopping, but I’m finding that the best deals are appearing earlier every year. In 2024 I’ve already seen some super gear deals landing and plenty of early sales, but for pedal hounds a blanket 25% off JHS Pedals at Sweetwater is definitely one of the best.

Featuring a huge selection of Josh Scott’s stompboxes, you can save up to $124 on pedals, and many are now well below the $200 mark thanks to the discount. There are a lot of overdrive and distortion pedals in the sale, but there are some choice picks for those in search of time-based or modulation effects, as well a small selection of 3 Series pedals that also feature the 25% discount.

If you’re looking for some fresh pedals for your ‘ board this Black Friday weekend, a huge 25% off JHS Pedals at Sweetwater is a great way to make your money go further. Featuring a huge array of JHS’ most popular stompboxes the blanket discount means you can make some big savings on high-quality pedals.

I had a look through the sale myself for err, research purposes, and there are a few that immediately stood out. First up, the JHS Morning Glory V4 has got a nice $49.75 discount , and as one of the most popular JHS pedals it would be my first port of call as a fresh addition to my pedal collection. An evolution of the famous Bluesbreaker circuit, it delivers low gain, transparent tone that’s perfect for placing in front of a tube amp and helping enhance clarity and articulation.

Uni-vibe pedals are something every guitarist gets the itch for at some point in their lives, and the JHS Unicorn V2 is a brilliant example of one. It’s brighter than other Univibe pedals you might have tried, and I absolutely love that about it. With a $54.75 reduction in the Sweetwater sale, it’s now well below the $200 mark , making it excellent value for a top-quality vibe pedal.