“Even better than the original”: Danelectro’s Spring King was the cult reverb pedal you could kick – now it’s back, but not as you remember it

Danelectro Spring King Junior Reverb Pedal - YouTube Watch On

Danelectro has announced the return of its cult classic Spring King reverb pedal, which has been repackaged into a new form factor that vows to outshine its predecessor.

First launched in 1999, the Spring King was prized for its ’50s-era spring reverb sounds, which were offered in a convenient pedal format instead of being housed within a combo amp.

This had one particular and unique benefit: the OG Spring King had a real spring inside, which would behave erratically when disturbed. In fact, Danelectro even equipped the stompbox with a dedicated kick pad to encourage players to stomp on the pedal's housing for untethered, rumbly, wobbly tones.

The good news is that, despite the fact it has now been radically resized to free up valuable pedalboard space – the original wasn’t exactly petite – the new version, dubbed the Spring King Junior, still has a spring inside, and it remains kick-friendly.

Mind you, there is no sign of a kickpad, and with side-mounted inputs and outputs, it looks as though the only ideal kicking spot would be the very bottom of the pedal. That’s something to bear in mind when thinking about pedalboard placement.

Its downsizing isn’t overly dramatic, though. It still has a decent size to it to accommodate the spring that lurks within, and there’s still plenty to swing a boot at, which can only be a good thing.

A post shared by Danelectro (@danelectro_official) A photo posted by on

Notably, the controls have also been slimmed down. The original unit offered a trio of dials – Volume for blending wet/dry, Tone for obvious reasons, and Reverb for its length. This time, the Volume dial has been omitted.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There’s also a tiny light beneath the Tone dial that illuminates when the pedal is on.

Despite those changes, the retro warmth and warbles of the Spring King Junior’s older sibling have been transferred across. It offers a fairly astute and subtle reverb with the dials at 12 o’clock, but is far more dramatic and evocative when both controls are maxed out and, erm, kicked.

“The Spring is the Thing,” Danelectro proudly declares. “Even better than the 1999 original.”

The firm’s Instagram post says that it’s “available now for $199”, but at the time of writing it has only surfaced on Thomann.

Keep your eyes on Danelectro for more information.

The pedal isn’t the first reprisal of a Danelectro golden oldie this year, thanks to the return of the Big Sitar, and the arrival of the Nichols 66 – a reissue of the first-ever fuzz pedal that brand owner Steve Ridinger designed.