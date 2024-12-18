“Even better than the original”: Danelectro’s Spring King was the cult reverb pedal you could kick – now it’s back, but not as you remember it

The Spring King Junior is smaller in scale but just as charming as the ’90s cult classic – and it features a real spring inside

Danelectro Spring King Junior Reverb Pedal - YouTube Danelectro Spring King Junior Reverb Pedal - YouTube
Danelectro has announced the return of its cult classic Spring King reverb pedal, which has been repackaged into a new form factor that vows to outshine its predecessor.

