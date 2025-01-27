“Enormous spectrums, ghostly reverse effects, and heavenly reverbs”: Pigtronix morphs its ambient reverb pedal into the simplified Cosmosis 1 – meaning it’s no longer rocket science to operate it

NAMM 2025: New York’s Pigtronix has repackaged the ethereal sounds of its Cosmosis ambient reverb pedal into a single-footswitch compact pedal, dubbed the Cosmosis 1.

Its predecessor arrived in late 2023, having been years in the making. Marketed as an ancient reverb, it proved sci-fi-themed a winner, delivering first-of-its-kind 'verbs that players could practically float in.

The Cosmosis 1, in turn, looks streamlined and easier to operate, without compromising the galaxies that the stompbox offers underfoot.

Two footswitches and four dials have become one and three, with controls for Tone, Blend, and Size now joined by Space and Preset mini switches. A high/low pass filter lets the Tone knob brighten or darken the effect, with Blend dictating its wet/dry mix, and Size swelling it to leviathan proportions.

Its in/outputs remain top-mounted, with the same three reverbs – Theatre, Temple, and Cosmos – on offer. Of those three voices, or 'spaces' as Pigtronix is calling them, Theatre (indicated by a blue LED) places players in a “variable room that ranges from cozy to highly reflective using multiple parallel short reverberators”.

Temple (amber) “ occupies a dramatic, large indoor space by implementing numerous long reflections in both parallel and series,” and Cosmos (purple) takes a leaf out of Strymon's well-read reverb book for a more angelic tonality.

More importantly, however, its signature Morph feature has survived the move, despite the loss its dedicated footswitch. It causes the three parameters controlled by the onboard knobs to oscillate between different states pre-dialled with the trio of knobs for dramatic and dynamic shifts and psychedelia in abundance. It is unlocked by pushing and holding down the footswitch.

“Maintaining all of the functionality of the original dual-footswitch Cosmosis, the Cosmosis 1 prioritizes a streamlined interface that gets you to your favorite sounds even more quickly,” says Pigtronix.

“The three unique space algorithms found inside of Cosmosis 1 are entirely original and comprise a combination of primary source impulse responses, imagined reflections, and inspired mathematics.”

(Image credit: Pigtronix)

For players after a little vintage panache in amongst the stardust, when given plenty of Blend and Size, the Theater mode unveils a 1960s room reverb that will make “Beatles fans rejoice”.

The pedal, it proudly says, conjures “enormous spectrums, ghostly reverse effects, and heavenly reverbs” alike.

Priced at $149, it features buffered bypass switching and is stereo-operable via a TRS output terminal.

Head to Pigtronix for more information.