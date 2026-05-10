“I got it from the Guitar Center behind the steakhouse that I worked at”: Julien Baker reveals the guitar that she got with an early paycheck, which ended up shaping her breakthrough record

Julien Baker has been more than loyal to the model that shaped her career – the Telecaster. Now, as she reflects on her career thus far, she looks back on the humble Tele that started it all.

“Historically, I played this light blue Mexican Tele that I got from the Guitar Center behind the steakhouse that I worked at,” she tells Fender. “I literally got my paycheck one day, and I was like, ‘I'm going to buy that Tele.’”

A couple of modifications followed, including soldering in a set of Lollar pickups and installing a wiring mod that enabled her to switch between series and parallel pickup selections. This Lake Placid Blue Tele would later become the weapon of choice for Sprained Ankle, her 2015 debut album and breakthrough release.

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Baker went on to give her two cents about Fender’s role as one of the bedrocks of modern guitar design, and how the company contributed to the democratization of the instrument.

“I think about, in musical instrument history terms, Fender pioneering electric guitars for mass production, taking it from [being] a specialty instrument to something that could be sold in a Sears, that all these kids in the United States suddenly have their hands on and are emulating the Buddy Holly thing,” she explains.

Julien Baker Talks How the Telecaster Has Always Been "The One" | Tele 75 | Fender - YouTube Watch On

She adds that she perceives the Telecaster as the “prototype of the electric guitar as a household instrument,” which eventually led to “someone's entry point into a guitar style.” In turn, this has given music history “the petri dish of what would become punk and hardcore music.”

“An entire archetype of sound is built on just the decisions that were made to make this accessible,” Baker continues. “And that's what's so cool about these instruments. Like, you learn a couple of bar chords, you get a cheap guitar, you start a band.”

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The Telecaster is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and Fender recently marked the occasion with a star-studded concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.