“Nostalgia for a time when digital was still new”: How Mk.gee is bringing back a ’90s-era modeler favored by Joni Mitchell, David Lynch, and Sting
The Roland VG-8, released in 1995, was designed as “a toolbox filled with essentially every existing guitar sound” – and, over the past couple of years, has been given a new lease on life by modern-day tone hunters
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From being named Eric Clapton’s favorite new guitarist to making a special appearance at Millennial pop prince Justin Bieber’s highly anticipated Coachella set, Mk.gee has, for many, redefined what it means to be a guitar hero in the 2020s.
In particular, his tone and, in turn seemingly leftfield gear choices have played a key part in that process.
Mk.gee’s baritone-strung Fender Jaguar into a Tascam 424 set-up – in full display on his 2024 debut record, Two Star & the Dream Police, and piquing the interest of tone geeks during his shows – has forced many to reconsider what makes a ‘good’ guitar tone, and inspired guitar pedal brands such as JHS Pedals to capitalize on the lo-fi trend.Article continues below
Now, as The Atlantic reports in their Mk.gee gear deep dive, another essential piece of his tonal puzzle, the Roland VG-8 – an early-stage modeler released in 1995 that well predated current-day amp modeler technology – is also seeing something of a renaissance.
According to The Atlantic’s interview with Chris Bristol, the former chair and CEO of Roland U.S., the VG-8 was crafted as “a toolbox filled with essentially every existing guitar sound.”
It was famously used by experimentalists such as Joni Mitchell, David Lynch, David Bowie-era Reeves Gabrels, and even Sting.
However, its hefty $3,000 price tag meant that it held a degree of exclusivity, or, as Paul Youngblood, the former president of Roland’s U.S. BOSS division, describes it, “because of the price, it was a very elitist, expensive technological product.”
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Music technology in the mid-90s “wasn’t anywhere near what it is today,” but, as Youngblood asserts, it “had a lo-fi kind of sound to it” that made – and still makes – it appealing. It also marks a “nostalgia for a time when digital was still new,” notes Steve Waksman, a rock musicologist at the University of Huddersfield, in the same interview.
And thanks to the Mk.gee school of guitarists, the VG-8 is well and truly making a comeback, and this hype is reflected in its price tag on the secondary market.
At the time of writing, the VG-8’s estimated price range on Reverb is between $807 and $1,065, with prices reaching as high as $2,999 in October 2024 – a few months after Mk.gee’s debut album release. Mere coincidence? Unlikely.
In more recent news relating to this early-stage modeler, David Lynch’s Parker Fly guitar, which sold last year at auction, also came with a Roland VG-8 – and the two oddball pieces of equipment were put through their paces by their new owners.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology and how it is shaping the future of the music industry, and has a special interest in shining a spotlight on traditionally underrepresented artists and global guitar sounds. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Melissa Auf der Maur, Yvette Young, Danielle Haim, Fanny, and Karan Katiyar from Bloodywood, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her Anglo-Maltese, art-rock band ĠENN.