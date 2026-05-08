“He's one of the best musicians in the world. He's the only guy who could have filled that space”: Don Henley explains why Vince Gill is such a valuable asset to the Eagles

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Gill has proven a shrewd hire for the stadium-filling band – covering every base they need

Vince Gill performs onstage with the Eagles at the 55th Annual New Orleans Jazz &amp; Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans, Louisiana on May 2, 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

On paper, the Eagles’ hiring of bluegrass guitarist Vince Gill as they adjusted to life after Glenn Frey’s passing was a surprising choice. But Don Henley says he’s become a talismanic figure in the group.

The 69-year-old has previously spoken about how the Eagles gig has allowed him to flex his secret rock guitar chops, and since stepping into the group in 2017, he’s been doing just that. As the band nears their end, with their latest tour set to be their last, Henley is full of praise for the band’s final line-up.

“It's been wonderful to have Deacon and Vince in the band,” he tells SiriusXM in light of their pop-up channel returning. “Vince Gill, of course, is one of the best musicians in the world. He's the only guy who could have filled that space.

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“It took two guys to replace Glenn,” he adds, with his son, Deacon, in a move inspired by U2, joining simultaneously. “Those are the only two guys in the world, I think, that could have done it.”

“Vince is a real dream to work with,” Henley continues. “He can play anything. He can sing anything. He's got a great personality. Always laughing and joking. It's been a real pleasure to have those two guys in the band.”

Don Henley (L) and Vince Gill perform onstage at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California on February 8, 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The same could be said of Joe Walsh, who, having recently debuted a Yamaha Revstar on stage with the Eagles, doesn’t look to be slowing down any time soon.

Meanwhile, the Eagles' latest guitar recruit, Chris Holt, who was sworn in following Steuart Smith's retirement, recently reflected on the “terrifying job” of trading solos with Joe Walsh.

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Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

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