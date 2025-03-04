“More than an instrument”: Fender has announced its latest surprise brand collab – a St. Patrick’s Day Telecaster created with Jameson Irish Whiskey

Fender is no stranger to left-field brand collaborations. This is, after all, the company that collab’d with Perri for a range of licensed dog collars and leashes, and the firm that teamed up with luxury watch maker Bvlgari for a high-end 70th Anniversary Strat.

Now, the Big F has continued this momentum by pairing with Jameson Irish Whiskey for a celebratory St. Patrick’s capsule that includes a custom Telecaster and Tone Master Princeton Reverb.

It is, without beating around the bush, everything you’d expect a ‘St. Patrick’s Day Jameson’ Tele to be: it’s green, and it says “Jameson” on the body.

Built around the core of a Player II Telecaster, the limited edition single-cut also has some rear artwork that once again flashes the Jameson name and the firm’s ‘Distilled Sounds’ logo.

It’s a similar story for the Tone Master Princeton Reverb – the ideal pairing for the Tele, which has been given an appropriate splash of green in keeping with the St. Paddy’s theme.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender)

Otherwise, both pieces stay true to the product lines from which they herald, and have been given a humble price mark-up to accommodate the Jameson branding. Specifically, the Tele is £769 (approx $980) – instead of the usual £709 ($799) for a Player II Telecaster – while the Princeton has upped its price tag from £829 to £890.

Despite first impressions, this isn’t a completely left-field collaboration, and there actually is some strong pedigree behind the Jameson/Fender team-up. The Distilled Sounds initiative, for example, is headed up by singer/rapper Anderson .Paak, and works to shine the light on emerging artists.

.Paak was also involved in Jameson’s wider campaign, designing a limited-edition bottle for one of Jameson’s single serve whiskeys. There’s also a top-secret streetwear brand collab in the offing, too, but that’s yet to be announced.

(Image credit: Fender)

But it’s the guitar and amp that really speak to that Distilled Sounds movement, and, naturally it’s this gear combo that has got us most interested. We imagine fans of green guitars and whiskey will be interested, too.

“Jameson’s commitment to craft and community resonates with us,” notes Fender’s EVP of Product and Manufacturing, Justin Norvell. “This guitar is more than an instrument – it’s a piece of art that brings people together, whether you're on stage or just sharing a moment with friends.

“As Jameson Distilled Sound’s Music Partner, we are excited to see what this collaboration brings.”

Both the Tele and Princeton are available directly from the Jameson website.

As mentioned, this isn’t Fender’s first rodeo with unexpected collaborations. In September 2024, it partnered with video game franchise Monster Hunter for a custom Tele, and in October 2022 it teamed up with Giro for some amp-inspired snow goggles.

To find out more about this latest release, visit Jameson and Fender for more.