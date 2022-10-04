Fender partners with sports equipment brand Giro for a range of limited-edition guitar- and amp-inspired snow goggles

We’ve seen Fender take part in some unusual collaborations – take the PrecisionDeck turntable with MoFi, and a range of guitars celebrating the release of Minions: The Rise of Gru, for example. But the Big F’s latest launch is perhaps the most left-field yet.

Partnering with Giro Sport Design, the guitar giant has announced a series of limited-edition snow goggles, with visual appointments that nod to classic Fender electric guitars and amplifiers.

As Fender explains, the Giro x Fender Collection incorporates designs that “reference the music that has inspired countless days in the mountains over the last several decades”.

“With aesthetics that echo surf-rock culture, psychedelic rock and heavy metal, the Giro x Fender Collection takes styling and color cues from classic Fender guitars, amps and cases, including Tweed, the classic Sunburst finish, and Seafoam Green,” the company says.

Adds Richard Bussey, VP of Accessories, Licensing and Lifestyle at Fender: “This is the start of an incredible connection between two brands who share deep dedication to pushing creativity to new heights.

“Each goggle carries the inspiration of Fender culture and design, be it through our legendary color palette and iconic accessory footprints. A tweed guitar strap, for example, makes up the basis for one of the elastic bands in the goggles. It’s this attention to detail that makes this partnership remarkable.”

“This collaboration with Fender was a natural fit since there is a deep connection between music on the one hand and skiing and snowboarding culture on the other,” says Giro Snow Brand Manager Josh Reid.

“Ask about the biggest film part of a certain era, and many people can tell you what song powered the rider’s edit. And in 2022, music continues to play a huge part in the ski and snowboard life, from the reels that blow up on social media to the personal playlist piped into countless earbuds on the hill.”

“When we design a goggle, we make the first models by hand just like a Master Builder shapes a guitar by hand at the Fender Custom Shop,” adds Eli Atkins, Giro’s Creative Director.

Three of Giro’s existing snow goggles have been modified for this Fender collaboration: the Axis, Contour and Method. They are priced at $190, $270 and $140, respectively. For a full breakdown of specifications, head to Fender (opens in new tab).