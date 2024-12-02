Fender's first-ever Player II deals sold out fast – but you can still grab a $200 discount on a Stratocaster in one last Cyber Monday offer

The Fender Player Series has long been a favorite of beginners and pros alike – and thankfully, the latest iteration, the aptly named Player II, is every bit as good. Updated, revised, and now sporting a few choice upgrades taken from the Player Plus range, the Player II looks to offer even more value than the previous version.

With the arrival of Black Friday, we started to see the very first discounts applied to the Player II Stratocaster and Telecaster, as Fender.com shaved $240 off both.

Fender Player II Stratocaster: was $799 $599
The Player II lineup revamps Fender's most popular guitar line with fresh looks, the return of rosewood and rolled fingerboard edges for maximum comfort. The range only launched in July, so we weren't expecting to see any deals this Cyber Monday, but Musician's Friend has this limited-edition Strat in British Racing Green for just $599 (that's $200 off) – and an HSS version in Ocean Turquoise for $649. We've already seen a couple of Player II deals sell out, so trust us: these won't last long.

