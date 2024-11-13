“A stunning tribute to an iconic design”: PRS preps for its 40th Anniversary with two new models – unveiling all-new features and an intricate 207-piece Dragon fretboard inlay

A luxurious Dragon fingerboard and vintage specs combine with all-new pickups for a pair of guitars that look forward and backward in equal measure

PRS 40th Anniversary guitars
(Image credit: PRS)

PRS is getting its 40th Anniversary celebrations underway with the launch of new limited-edition Custom 24 Private Stock and McCarty Dragon electric guitars.

Founded by Paul Reed Smith in 1985, the Maryland brand is set to celebrate a significant milestone in 2025, which will mark “four decades of craftsmanship and innovation” for the firm.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.