“Captures the very essence of British rock ’n’ roll”: The Masquerader Standard makes one of cult UK builder Shergold’s most distinctive guitars significantly more affordable
The newly revived firm continues its renaissance by returning to one of its earliest designs – and giving it a modern-day makeover
Boutique UK firm Shergold has expanded its electric guitar lineup by unveiling its all-new Masquerader Standard Series.
Shergold has been busy over the past few years. Having been founded in 1968, Shergold instruments were championed by the likes of Genesis, New Order and Joy Division throughout the 1970s and 1980s, though the firm remained dormant until 2017, when it was resurrected with the help of renowned luthier, Patrick James Eggle.
The first new-era model for the revived firm was the Masquerader Classic – a quirky double-cut design that nodded to its 1970s heritage but threw in a few modern tweaks for good measure.
The Masquerader Standard Series, therefore, builds on this growing legacy, arriving at a far more affordable price point while offering all the high-end bells and whistles you’d expect from an Eggle-designed Shergold.
Specifically, the Masquerader Standard weighs in at £409, making it immensely more accessible than its more premium £765 sibling.
Despite having a more humble price tag, this new variation doesn't skimp on specs. A solid poplar body is paired with a roasted Canadian maple neck and laurel fretboard, and accommodates a P-90/humbucker combo comprising proprietary Shergold pickups.
Elsewhere, the Masquerader Standard offers a 25.5” scale length, 12” radius fingerboard, lined fret markers and a fixed six-saddle bridge, which is drafted in over the Tele-style three-saddle bridge of the more expensive version.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Through that assortment of specs, you’re promised an array of “articulate, warm and expressive tones with rich, smooth sustain” and – as is the case with all other Eggle designs – top-notch playability.
Notably, our pals at MusicRadar gave the previous incarnation of the Masquerader a solid 4.5 out 5 star review – so this new reimagining is cut from fine cloth indeed.
“Re-designed for the 21st Century in the United Kingdom by British guitar luthier Patrick James Eggle, the Shergold Masquerader captures the very essence of British Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Shergold writes.
“This modern reinvention of the iconic British guitar makes a polite nod to its 1970s heritage, then quickly heads off in its own new direction.”
The Shergold Masquerader Standard is available in Quartz White and Astral Blue, and is available now for £409. Like other Shergold builds, they’re exclusive to the UK, so US fans will need to find a dealer willing to ship one overseas.
Visit Shergold for more.
Shergold previously dropped one of the best-value electric guitars of 2023 when it launched the Telstar.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**
Join now for unlimited access
US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year
UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49
Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.
“An enhanced version of the classic”: Gibson has put an all-new spin on its traditional Les Paul Studio – and it was created in response to requests from players
“A lot of them need to be played. They have souls”: One of California’s top music entrepreneurs has left behind one of the finest vintage guitar collections we’ve ever seen