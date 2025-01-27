“Experience the all new OSO Short Scale”: Suhr’s new build aims for the best of both – combining a Gibson-like scale length with a T-style body

NAMM 2025: Suhr has gone short-scale with its latest electric guitar, with the OSO built to the 24.625" scale length often utilized by Gibson and PRS.

With Mateus Asato, Scott Henderson, and Pete Thorn – recently announced as part of the SatchVai band – among its signature artists, the Lake Elsinore, California-based luthier has seen its stock take an upward trajectory of late. This latest foray into stunted territory, with a curvaceous Tele-type body, won't do it any harm, either.

A trio of woods – an alder body, roasted maple neck, and rosewood fingerboard – provide its typical tonal heart, with some models being bestowed a fourth via a figured maple top.

The neck varies across models. It’s sculpted to Suhr's Historic C-profile with a 22-fret rosewood fingerboard on its Two-tone Tobacco Burst model – and an Even Slim C-profile with an Indian rosewood ‘board on the Tea Burst variant.

As ever, there's a black sheep among the flock, with the Orange Satin finished model going all out with a mahogany body and Even Slim C-profile neck, figured maple top, and an Indian Rosewood fingerboard. That change in tonewood is reflected in its $4,449 pricing.

When it comes to hardware, the premium builds stay in-house, which is consistent across the series. That includes fixed two-post, solid saddles and steel block bridge, and Suhr SSV-Neck and SSV-Bridge humbuckers.

Described as the firm’s most popular ’bucker of choice, the single screw pickups pride themselves on “the warmth of a vintage humbucker,” and an “increased clarity, definition, and range” thanks to an output far hotter than vintage-flavored designs typically dare to go.

The bridge pickup in particular vies for the sought-after PAF-like tones of yesteryear – both are here given simple black with silver pole pieces aesthetics.

To the casual observer, a Gibson-style 24.625" scale length may seem strange on a T-style, but many players prefer the range it gives, which improves fret access for big stretches – and that makes sense for a high-performance brand like Suhr.

Priced upwards of $3,800 and available in four finishes the OSOs aren't exactly budget builds. Rather, this is Suhr throwing the most lavish specs at its first shorter-scale design since the Aura, itself based on the Gibson Les Paul.

Having first teased the guitars on its Instagram, inviting players to “experience the all-new Oso Short Scale” at NAMM, GW duly popped by the Suhr booth at the weekend and the model was drawing a lot of eyeballs.

There is little more information at this time, with an official launch date yet to be mooted.

Keep your eyes on Suhr for more information in the future.