The ultimate Superstrat just got an amazing discount in the Sweetwater Black Friday sale – save a huge $400

News
By
published

There are massive savings to be had on select Charvel models at Sweetwater, including $300 off a 4.5-star model we rate

Charvel Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HSS FR M guitar on a grey background
(Image credit: Charvel)

If you’re in the market for a hot-rodded Superstrat, today is your lucky day, as Sweetwater is currently offering up to $400 off selected Charvel models as part of its huge Black Friday guitar sale. The discounts cover a range of Style 1 (Strat-style) models in the Pro-Mod range and there are certainly a few standouts. I’ve hand-picked the ones you should aim for below.

Charvel Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSS FR M
Charvel Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSS FR M: was US$1,099.99 now US$799 at Sweetwater Sound

With a generous $300 discount, the Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSS FR M in Gloss Black is a must-see this Black Friday. A speed-carved neck makes it a shredder’s dream, while its Seymour Duncan pickups deliver a perfect balance of high-output gain and clean, spanky tones. The TB-6 humbucker excels at crunch, and the SSL single-coils are fantastic for bluesy leads and crisp cleans.

View Deal
Charvel Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HSS FR M
Charvel Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HSS FR M: was US$1,499.99 now US$999.99 at Sweetwater Sound

Boasting the biggest discount of the bunch, this Pro-Mod San Dimas has a whopping saving. Designed for speed, it features a slick speed neck, hot Seymour Duncan pickups, a compound-radius fingerboard, and a Floyd Rose tremolo for ultimate playability. The versatile HSS configuration makes it a jack of all trades, while the dazzling Aqua Flake finish ensures it stands out both on stage and in your collection.

View Deal
Charvel Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH
Charvel Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH: was US$899.99 now US$699.99 at Sweetwater Sound

If pure ’80s metal vibes are calling your name, the Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH is the perfect choice. With $200 off, it’s one of the most affordable Charvels this Black Friday at $699. The HH configuration roars with Seymour Duncan TB-6 and SH-6N Distortion pickups, delivering high-gain tones while remaining versatile with coil-splitting.

View Deal

Ross Holder
Ross has been a music lover and guitar player since the age of 8. He has spent the five years since graduating from university working in music retail, selling guitars, amps and more. Ross is particularly interested in electric guitars, pedals and amplifiers and his current rig includes a trusty 2009 American Standard Stratocaster and Vox AC30S1 with a few Walrus Audio and Way Huge pedals in between.