Epiphone Offers Free Accessory Kit with PRO-1 Acoustic Guitar Purchase

Throughout August, Epiphone is offering fans a free PRO-1 Acoustic Accessory Kit with the purchase an Epiphone PRO-1 acoustic, PRO-1 Plus acoustic with a Solid Spruce top or a PRO-1 Ultra Acoustic/Electric guitar featuring the Shadow Performer preamp and NanoFlex pickup system.

The PRO-1 Acoustic/Electric Collection was designed to be easy to play. Each PRO-1 acoustic guitar features all of the PRO-1’s critically acclaimed innovations, including JumboPRO frets along with Epiphone Light Gauge Strings, making holding down strings and learning chords easy and painless. It also features an EZ-Profile “D” style neck, dual action truss rod for superb intonation and humidifier. Taking great care in designing guitars for players of all levels, Epiphone rethought the acoustic guitar from top to bottom to create an instrument that anyone can play right away and still deliver the full, vibrant sound Epiphone is known for.

In addition, with the purchase of an Epiphone PRO-1, PRO-1 Plus, or PRO-1 Ultra, fans can take home a free Epiphone Accessory Kit which includes an Epiphone guitar cable, classic Epiphone Strings, tuner, string winder, fretboard polish, Epiphone strap, polishing cloth, and Epiphone guitar picks.

For more details, visit an authorized Epiphone dealer throughout August or visit epiphone.com.

Epiphone PRO-1 Plus:



Epiphone PRO-1 Ultra: