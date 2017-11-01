Epiphone Unveils Ltd. Ed. Richie Faulkner Flying-V Custom Outfit

Epiphone has introduced the new Ltd. Ed. Richie Faulkner Flying-V Custom Outfit.

The premiere signature guitar from Judas Priest legend Richie Faulkner, the guitar includes EMG active pickups, a Floyd Rose Tremolo and bridge with R2 Locking Nut, Grover Rotomatic machine heads, a custom Thin-C neck profile and a custom designed gig bag.

“Right out of the box, the quality of the guitar was mind blowing,” Faulkner said. “I used it all over the new Judas Priest record. I’m taking it out on the road next year. It’s an honor to be part of the heritage.”

Faulkner joined Judas Priest in 2011, and now—as the band approaches their 50th anniversary—Epiphone has welcomed Faulkner into their family of signature artists.

The new Ltd. Ed. Richie Faulkner Flying-V Custom Outfit is a classic Flying-V with a Mahogany body in an Ebony gloss finish with a thin-C profile neck modeled after Faulkner's favorite vintage Flying-V.

It’s powered by the classic combo of an EMG-66 (active) humbucker in the neck position and an EMG-57 humbucker (active) in the lead position, both with a Smooth Black Nickel finish.

Faulkner’s Flying V also comes with a Floyd Rose Tremolo 1000-Series bridge and Floyd Rose "R2" locking nut for precise tuning and sustain, a hallmark of Faulkner’s style.

For technical specs and additional information, visit epiphone.com.