Ernie Ball Launches New Line of Cables

Ernie Ball has launched an all-new line of cables. Watch the video above to learn more.

The new Ernie Ball cables feature high-quality designs and are made with superior components that are built to last. Players can choose over 31 designs from their original classic, braided, patch, and vintage coiled cables, plus speaker and microphone cables and more.

Available in a variety of colors, Ernie Ball braided, coiled instrument cables feature dual-conductors that deliver reliably clear tone with crisp highs, tight mids, and rich harmonics, along with multiple shielding materials that preserve the signal with low handling noise.

Get the complete details and find out more at ernieball.com/guitar-accessories/instrument-cables.