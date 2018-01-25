Ernie Ball Music Man Debuts New Cutlass, StingRay, St. Vincent Guitars, StingRay 4 and 5 Bass Guitars

(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Ernie Ball Music Man has unveiled some of its newest creations. These include the updated Cutlass and StingRay guitars, a new line of St. Vincent guitars, the StingRay 4 and StingRay 5 bass guitars and some new colors for its Signature Valentine guitars.

Ernie Ball Music Man St. Vincent HH (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Ernie Ball Music Man St. Vincent HH (SRP $2,199)

Ernie Ball Music Man has expanded its St. Vincent guitar line to include the St. Vincent HH guitar. Envisioned and designed by St. Vincent with support from the Ernie Ball Music Man team, the guitar was crafted to perfectly fit her form, playing technique and personal style. New for 2018, the St. Vincent signature model will also be offered with Ernie Ball Music Man designed dual humbucking pickups.

The new St Vincent HH package will feature a lightweight African Mahogany body, custom-voiced humbucking pickups, Ernie Ball Music Man modern tremolo, Schaller locking tuners, a five-way switch and a roasted maple neck. Additional appointments include chrome or black hardware, matching pickup covers and optional ebony or rosewood fingerboard standard (depending on body color). The St. Vincent signature is available in four new colors: Charcoal Sparkle, Blue Dawn, Stealth Black and Seabreeze.

Ernie Ball Music Man StingRay (top) and Cutlass (bottom) (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Ernie Ball Music Man StingRay ($1,990) and Cutlass ($1,999 for SSS, $2049 for HSS)

The 2018 StingRay premium neck wood configurations include figured roasted maple neck with ebony, rosewood or roasted maple fingerboard. The StingRay features vintage spec humbucking pickups, a super-smooth modern tremolo system and off-set lightweight African Mahogany body. The sound is big and bold when needed but smooth as glass if desired thanks to the perfectly voiced custom pickups. A three-way switch accesses versatile coil combinations, while the oversized 4-over-2 headstock with straight string pull provides superior tuning stability. The StingRay HH is now available in Firemist Silver, Stealth Black, Gloss Black, Coral Red, Charcoal Frost, Ivory White and Vintage Tobacco.

The 2018 Cutlass HSS features premium neck wood configurations including figured roasted maple neck with ebony, rosewood or roasted maple fingerboard. The HSS model features an alder body, super-smooth modern tremolo and oversized 4-over-2 headstock. The bridge pickup is a custom-wound Ernie Ball Music Man ceramic humbucker with a vintage sound that complements the single coils yet has plenty of tone for crunchy rhythms and biting lead tones. The Cutlass HSS is now available in Firemist Silver, Stealth Black, Gloss Black, Coral Red, Vintage Turquoise, Ivory White, Charcoal Frost and Vintage Sunburst.

The 2018 Cutlass features premium neck wood configurations including figured roasted maple neck with ebony, rosewood or roasted maple fingerboard. The Cutlass features vintage spec electronics, a super-smooth modern tremolo system and lightweight alder body. An oversized 4-over-2 headstock with straight string pull provides superior tuning stability, and flawless craftsmanship throughout makes the Cutlass a perfect culmination of vintage aesthetics and styling with modern design and playability. The Cutlass SSS is available in Firemist Silver, Coral Red, Gloss Black, Ivory White, Vintage Turquoise, Charcoal Frost and Vintage Sunburst.

Ernie Ball Music Man StingRay 4 Bass (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Ernie Ball Music Man StingRay 4 ($1,999, $2,099 for HH) StingRay 5 ($2,099, $2,199 for HH) Bass Guitars

For 2018, the StingRay4 and StingRay5 have been reimagined with new features and appointments that provide a new level of playing comfort while retaining the classic StingRay sound.

Updated improvements include an enhanced contour that is rounded for more comfort in any playing position, a sculpted neck joint for uninhibited upper fret access to all 22 stainless steel frets, new Ernie Ball Music Man streamlined bridge and saddles, and lightweight aluminum hardware providing a more balanced instrument. The new and improved StingRay electronics feature powerful neodymium magnets for higher output and a new 18-volt three-band preamp for extra clean headroom. Solid roadworthy construction, elegant pickguard, 3+1 (StingRay4) or 4+1 (StingRay5) tuning key configurations, and the Ernie Ball Music Man humbucker are also included.

The StingRay4 and StingRay5 have the following features:

Preamp:

- Active Three-band preamp: Treble, Mid, Bass (Boost and Cut)

- 18V of headroom

Pickup:

- New Neodymium magnets

Body:

- Offered in H and HH configurations

- Contoured neck joint with five-bolt neck plate

- New rounded arm contour for more comfort at different playing positions

Neck:

- Oil and Wax finish

- 22 stainless steel frets,

- Ernie Ball Music Man Compensated nut

- Lightweight Ernie Ball Music Man-designed tuning machines

Bridge:

New lightweight bridge with nickel-plated steel saddles

The StingRay4 and StingRay5 will be available in the following colors: Classic Natural, Vintage Tobacco Burst, Ivory White, Chopper Blue, Black or Jet Black, Cruz Teal, Aqua Sparkle, Charging Green, Burnt Apple, Charcoal Sparkle, Dropped Copper and HD Yellow.

Ernie Ball Music Man (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Ernie Ball Music Man "Valentine" Guitar ($2,199)

Ernie Ball Music Man has expanded its line of James Valentine “Valentine” Signature Series guitars with three new colors and a tremolo option. The new colors include Saturn Gold, Husker Red and Toluca Lake Blue.

The Ernie Ball Music Man "Valentine" guitar features a slab ash body, two Ernie Ball Music Man-designed pickups (1-humbucker/1-single coil) with 3-way custom wired lever switch, coil tap, modern hardtail bridge or optional Ernie Ball Music Man tremolo with vintage bent steel saddles, 25.5-inch scale, oil- and wax-rubbed roasted maple neck with 10-inch-radius maple fingerboard, 22 stainless-steel frets, oversized 4-over-2 headstock, Schaller locking tuners, and compensated nut, designed for superior tuning stability.

For more on these new guitars, stop by music-man.com.