Fender Announces American Original Series

Fender has announced its new American Original Series, a new line of electric basses and guitars inspired by some of Fender's most-successful Fifties, Sixties and Seventies models. With 11 models and 30 SKUs, the American Original Series replaces the American Vintage Series, which was first introduced in 1982.

The lineup features a wide variety of models from across the decades, including Fifties and Sixties Stratocaster guitars, Fifties and Sixties Telecaster guitars, Sixties Jazzmaster and Sixties Jaguar guitars, Fifties and Sixties Precision Bass guitars, Sixties and Seventies Jazz Bass guitars. Left-handed models for the Fifties Stratocaster, Sixties Stratocaster and Fifties Telecaster are also included in the lineup.

13 classic Fender colors are featured on the guitars and basses: Aztec Gold, White Blonde, 2-Color Sunburst, Olympic White, Candy Apple Red, 3-Color Sunburst, Butterscotch Blonde, Fiesta Red, Lake Placid Blue, Surf Green, Ocean Turquoise, Natural and Black.

Other features of the American Original Series include: vintage-style hardware, vintage-tall frets, body radii and neck shapes, lacquer finishes, original-spec pickups and vintage-style cases.

The American Original Series is available now at local dealers and on fender.com. Prices range from $1,799.99 to $2,099.99. You can find a complete list of models below.