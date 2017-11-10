New and Cool: Fender EOB Sustainer Stratocaster

Looking at the pickups? They are, from left, a Seymour Duncan JB Jr. humbucker, a Texas Special single-coil and a Fernandes Sustainer.

Fender recently partnered with Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien to create the EOB Sustainer Stratocaster. The guitar offers a wide palette of tones, thanks to its Seymour Duncan JB Jr. humbucking bridge pickup, Texas Special single-coil middle pickup and Fernandes Sustainer unit in the neck position. The Sustainer creates near-infinite sustain on one or more strings, making it easy to achieve thick, textured sounds.

Its controls include an on/o_ switch, intensity control and a three-position switch to select the mode: Fundamental only, Harmonic only or Blend. Other modern and classic features include a six-saddle vintage-style synchronized tremolo bridge, vintage-style tuning machines, a “10/56 V” neck profile, 21 narrow-jumbo frets, a synthetic bone nut and a special neck plate engraved with a custom “Flower of Life” emblem.

STREET PRICE: $1,099.99 | fender.com