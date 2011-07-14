Fender Introduces New Blacktop Series of Basses

Today Fender introduced its new Blacktop series of basses, including the Blacktop Precision Bass and the Blacktop Jazz Bass.

The Blacktop Precision Bass features two Blacktop Bass humbucking pickups, which make it one of the most powerful basses Fender has ever offered. Other features include three Jazz Bass control knobs (volume for each pickup and master tone) and a HiMass bridge. Features include an alder body, maple neck with modern C shape and gloss urethane finish, rosewood fretboard with 9.5” radius and 20 medium jumbo frets, three-ply black-white-black pickguard, open-gear tuners and chrome hardware.

The Blacktop Jazz Bass features dual Blacktop split-coil Precision Bass pickups. It has an alder body, maple neck with modern C shape and gloss urethane finish, rosewood fretboard with 9.5” radius and 20 medium jumbo frets, three-ply black-white-black pickguard, three Jazz Bass control knobs, HiMass bridge, open-gear tuners and chrome hardware.

The Fender Blacktop series basses are available at authorized Fender dealers. For more information, visit fender.com.