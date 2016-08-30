Fender Stratocaster vs. Ibanez RG: Which Is More Versatile?

If you needed a guitar versatile enough to cover most music genres, what would you choose?

In this video, Darrell Braun serves up two possible choices—a Fender American Standard Stratocaster and an Ibanez RG870 Premium—and puts them through their paces on five different styles of music.

Which guitar sounds better and which is more versatile? Give a listen and see what you think.

Darrell has created numerous videos where he compares guitars and tonewoods. We’ve run many of them here, including Squire vs. Fender: What’s the Difference?, Les Paul vs. Stratocaster vs. Telecaster: The Ultimate Electric Guitar Comparison, and Maple vs. Rosewood Fingerboards: Can You Tell the Difference?

You can find more of Darrell's videos on his YouTube channel.