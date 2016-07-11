Fender Unveils Flea Signature Jazz Bass

(Image credit: Fender Musical Instruments Corporation)

Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) is proud to announce its collaboration with Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea for the launch of the Flea Jazz Bass, as part of the Fender Signature Series.

Fender and Flea have crafted a precise recreation of his classic Shell Pink ’61 Jazz Bass, focusing on every last detail of his most beloved instrument.

“The ’61 Fender Jazz Bass is magic. It's truly the greatest bass I’ve ever played,” Flea says. “Fender embodies everything I love about music and individuality. It reflects the soul of rock, punk, R&B and funk. It's this bass that pushes me to give more each time I play. The Flea Jazz Bass is a true resurrection and possesses that wave of energy a bass should give you when it’s in your hands.”

Flea’s funk- and jazz-influenced bass lines helped propel the Red Hot Chili Peppers to the top of the rock and alternative charts while redefining the role of the bass in the modern era.

To celebrate his enduring influence, Fender recreated his cherished Shell Pink ’61 Jazz Bass that he received from a fan and used with super group Atoms For Peace, to record the Peppers’ Stadium Arcadium and their latest album The Getaway, which was released last month and debuted at Number 1 around the world.

“Flea is a hugely influential and innovative musician and icon of the modern bass,” adds Justin Norvell Vice President, Category, Electric Guitars and Basses. “We are honored to have such an incredible talent as part of the Fender Signature Series, and to capture and share his unique vision through this incredible bass.”

Handcrafted in Ensenada, Mexico, the Flea Jazz Bass has an offset alder body and eye-catching Road Worn faded shell pink nitrocellulose lacquer finish, perfectly replicating his personal instrument as it exists today—complete with playing wear. This signature bass plays fast and easy with a 20-fret “C”-shaped maple neck, 7.25” radius rosewood fingerboard, and 1.5” wide nut. Dual Pure Vintage ’64 Jazz Bass single-coil pickups provide classic tone with clear articulation, clear low end definition, up-front midrange punch and singing high end. The model is completed by a special four-bolt neck plate with engraved artwork by Flea.

Fender Signature Series is geared toward product progression and storytelling, creating instruments designed to the unique specifications of the world’s most iconic artists.

