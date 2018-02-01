Focusrite Launches Three New USB Audio Interfaces

Focusrite has launched a new range of studio-quality USB audio interfaces under the Clarett line. The Clarett USB series features three interfaces: the Clarett 2Pre USB (10-in, 4-out), Clarett 4Pre USB (18-in, 8-out) and Clarett 8Pre USB (18-in, 20-out).

The low noise, low distortion and up to 119dB dynamic range of Clarett can now be experienced with any Mac or PC supporting USB 2.0 and above. The included standard USB and USB Type-C cables connect to Mac or PC, enabling users to record with super-low latency through amp simulators and effects plug-ins.

Focusrite chose 24-bit/192kHz A-D and D-A converters for the ideal signal path. In addition, the Air-enabled mic preamps can reproduce the input impedance, clarity and frequency response curve of the Air feature from Focusrite's original ISA mic preamp. Included software is from XLN Audio, Focusrite, Softube, Ableton and Loopmasters.

The simplest of the three interfaces, Clarett 2Pre USB, provides two mic/line/instrument inputs, four line outputs, MIDI I/O and an ADAT input. Clarett 4Pre USB and Clarett 8Pre USB add mic/line inputs, S/PDIF I/O and two headphone outputs with volume controls.

