Fractal Audio Announces New X-Load LB-2 Reactive Load Box

(Image credit: Fractal Audio)

Fractal Audio has announced its new X-Load LB-2 Reactive Load Box.

Designed for the discerning guitarist, the LB-2 is a reactive load for use with guitar amplifiers up to 100W.

The X-Load LB-2 is a totally analog product that converts the high-power speaker output of a tube amp into a line-level DI signal for processing and/or recording. It uses Fractal Audio's proprietary technology to simulate the complex and dynamic way that a real guitar speaker interacts with an amp. Dynamic Impedance Technology responds to power levels while you play, resulting in a high degree of realism.

Output capabilities are versatile and many classic workflows are supported. The signal path begins with an 8-Ohm "Amp Input" which accepts up to 100W of power. For outputs, the LB-2 provides both balanced XLR and unbalanced ¼" line-level jacks, plus a "Speaker Thru" for connecting an external speaker cabinet while using the DI outs. This allows natural feedback and sustain. The unit's DI output can then be run into a wide range of speaker tone simulations like those in the Fractal Audio Axe-Fx, AX8, Cab-Lab plugin, or 3rd-party products.

The front panel of the LB-2 provides a "DI Level" knob and a "Voicing" switch which enables different responses.

The X-LOAD LB-2 Reactive Load Box is priced at $399.99, and is available now.

For more info, stop by fractalaudio.com.